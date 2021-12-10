It looks like J. Jonah Jameson finally has more than just the pictures of Spider-Man he’s been asking for all these years. As part of the promotion for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finally premieres in theaters on December 17, Late Night with Seth Meyers has premiered part of the opening scene from the film, in conjunction with star Tom Holland’s appearance on the show, giving audiences a glimpse into just how much of a pickle Peter Parker landed himself in at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Picking up directly where Far From Home leaves off, the short sequence sees MJ (Zendaya) swarmed by a crowd of people in Times Square as she and Peter process that his secret identity has been revealed, asking whether she’s Spider-Man’s girlfriend and whether they both plotted to murder Mysterio. (Spoilers for the last film: they did not.)

In typical J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) fashion, Spider-Man is branded public enemy number one during a broadcast, and Peter escapes with MJ in his arms, slinging the both of them away via web-slinger. (Eagle-eyed fans will notice an ad for Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical appear as they swing out of Times Square.) Landing the two of them safely on a bridge out of harm’s way (well, out of the way of the crowd), Peter receives a call from Ned (Jacob Batalon) just before the clip ends, as both of them realize just how much trouble Peter’s in.

But that clip is about all audiences will get to see until the film debuts in theaters next week. According to Holland, only forty minutes of the film are being previewed prior to the film’s premiere — something akin to a “really offensive trailer” — in order to keep the kind of intense secrets Marvel is known so well for. “This film really is a celebration of three generations of cinema,” Holland told Meyers, “So we want to keep as much of it back as possible.”

The massive secrets Holland hints at in the interview must be absolutely explosive, considering what we’ve already seen from the film’s few trailers — if there’s something that could possibly top the tearing open of the multiverse and the return of classic Spider-Man villains, audiences ought to be ready for quite the surprise.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, premieres exclusively in theaters on December 17. Check out the opening sequence below:

