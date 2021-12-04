It's the hottest ticket in town, but let's be real: who expected it not to be? Spider-Man: Far From Home has been crashing theater chains and ticketing portals all over the country, with an overwhelming amount of punters—in numbers certainly not seen since before the pandemic—trying to buy a seat to an opening night show. Everybody wants to get a look at Alfred Molina's new take on the eight-legged Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's sculpted butt on the Green Goblin's glider, and two other Spider-Dudes that are absolutely not going to be in the film—of course.

For Box Office Pro, this early fervor has translated into strong opening weekend projected figures. According to the box office prognosticator, "the trilogy-capper generated early demand vastly ahead of every pandemic era and on par with pre-pandemic mega-blockbusters in the Avengers and Star Wars franchises". They also point to the film's massive social media impact, which "blew away any comparison to films released in the last two years, with Twitter traction specifically driving more conversation than any tracked title outside of Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens". Suffice to say, that's a pretty huge imprint.

Because of this stellar performance across ticketing websites and social media, they are currently forecasting No Way Home to take between $190 and 250 million on its opening domestic weekend, with a projected domestic close of between $520 and 690 million. They do note, however, that "while virtually all signs continue to point due north for [the film], every metric and forecast remains underscored by potential volatility and shifting consumer habits." No doubt there will be fears raised around the Omicron variant, too: after all, all of the projected money in the world means nothing if theaters have to reduce their capacities or, worse, shutter their doors.

Whatever the case, the future is looking good for Spidey in the MCU—so good, in fact, that producer Amy Pascal went on record, recently, with the desire to make another Spidey trilogy with Holland at the helm. "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of... we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three," she said. When the going's good!

Directed by long-time Spidey maestro Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Wong, Molina, Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, among others. It is exclusively in theaters on December 17.

