In 1929, the very first Academy Award for Best Picture was given to Wings: an American silent film set against the backdrop of World War I. In his review for the New York Times, critic Edwin Schallert wrote, “Wings is unquestionably the dazzle and pyrotechnics of the screen fulfilled in a new sphere.” Technically Wings was actually awarded Outstanding Picture while an art film called Sunrise took home the award for Unique and Artistic Picture. A year later, the Academy would do away with the Oscars for Unique and Artistic Picture distinction and retroactively declare Wings as the sole highest honoree. Best Picture would not become the name of this honor until 1962, the very same year that a certain high schooler from Queens would be bitten by a radioactive spider for the first time. A mere coincidence? Or a full-blown conspiracy? No, definitely not, but it’s a pretty fun piece of trivia, right?

This year’s Academy Awards nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, February 8 and, in light of the film’s recent lack of Producer's Guild nods, it seems likely that Spider-Man: No Way Home will go the way of other popular genre fare and be unrecognized by the Academy. But why not? What is the merit of continuing to separate the Art from the Popular? Moreover, have we allowed for a playing field wherein something ever truly being both is even possible? The very first Outstanding Picture was, after all, at least partly awarded on the merit of “dazzle.”

RELATED: 8 Other Films Featuring The Villains Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently rated 93% Fresh by RottenTomatoes. Without getting too much into the debate regarding the merit of such aggregate sites, the case can still be made that No Way Home is a movie that a lot of people liked. It’s a movie that a lot of people liked to the point of inevitable on-line Oscar hype. And those of us who have danced this dance before sort of ruefully shook our heads and thought, “No, that isn’t how the Oscars work, friends, let it go.”

But upon further reflection, Spider-Man: No Way Home is more than just the latest shiny Marvel sure-bet at the box office. Its exploration of the multiverse coupled with an earnest beating heart which defies just so hard it is to be Spider-Man is unmatched except for Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which did win an Oscar back in 2019 for Best Animated Feature.

Image via Sony

Into the Spider-Verse isn’t the sole exception to a superhero film being recognized by the Academy. It isn’t uncommon for the genre to sneak into technical categories for Sound or Visual Effects. For a long time, Visual Effects were only recognized via Special Achievement Oscars, as in the case of Richard Donner’s Superman in 1978. It is rarer for superhero films to break into non-technical categories like acting, though, again, there are exceptions here as well. Heath Ledger posthumously won Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for his portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight. As for other award-winning takes on the Clown Prince of Crime… well, we’re getting there.

In 2018, Logan snagged a surprise nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, the first ever for a superhero film. The well-reviewed grimmer entry in Hugh Jackman’s cinematic run as Wolverine was based on the Old Man Logan comic story arc. Logan didn’t win that year, but it should have at least opened the door to a category where comic book films should be cleaning up. Even Black Panther, which did rightfully earn a spot in the Best Picture race in 2019, was not acknowledged by the Academy for its screenplay. In the case of Spider-Man: No Way Home, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers faced the challenge of not only adapting decades and decades of Spidey comic content, but of also incorporating multiple previous cinematic takes on the character. If “Best” in Academy-parlance once stood for “Outstanding,” where does No Way Home fail to meet such criteria? Despite an overall “lighter” tone than Logan, No Way Home does not shy away from the pain and trauma inherent in being Spider-Man in any universe.

Because thematic darkness versus lightness does seem to be the primary qualifying criteria regarding whether a superhero film is worthy of Oscar recognition. It seems to be that, yes, The Dark Knight and Logan are excellent films, but the Academy is only willing to see them as worthy due to a grittiness that supposedly transcends the average superhero blockbuster. 2019’s Best Actor-winning Joker, for example, while being based on the DC Comics character, is not even classified as a superhero-adjacent film. Wikipedia currently lists it as a “psychological thriller.” And maybe that’s the current trick the Academy is looking for; for these comic book-based stories to dress themselves up and masquerade as anything else. To be something serious and, therefore, important.

Image via Sony

But a story being “dark” or even just being painful shouldn’t be the main merit on which we judge whether it is art. Art shouldn’t have to hurt, and we need to stop peddling the narrative that it does. Which isn’t even to suggest that there aren’t brutal and devastating moments in No Way Home: of course, there are. But at the end of the day, No Way Home is still a story about finding hope and moving forward. That’s where the “dazzle” comes from, more than the special effects or the costuming or even the nostalgic glee of seeing three Spideys on screen together. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a good movie and a popular movie, and it has earned both distinctions by appealing to the sense of hope in the face of seemingly unbeatable odds. Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t “light,” in as far as lacking substance. Spider-Man: No Way Home is earnest, and that's what makes it special.

At the end of the day, no film in recent memory needs the exposure of an Academy Award win less than No Way Home. As of the writing of this article, No Way Home has currently made $735 million at the box office. There are talks of all three live-action Peters Parker of continuing to swing onto our screens. Spider-Man is fine. But if we continue to hold up the Academy Award as the ultimate standard of what it means to be not just art, but to be good and worthy art, we might consider what it means for a film to be Outstanding, to be the Best. In the case of Spidey this year, we might have to settle for simply Amazing.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Best of luck to all the nominees, superpowered or not.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings Past $1 Billion at International Box Office It's just the tenth movie in history to hit the ten-figure mark.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email