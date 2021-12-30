Spider-Man: No Way Home remains at number one two weeks after its release in theaters with a new box office total of $536.6M. Right now, No Way Home has surpassed Disney's 2016 hit Star Wars prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which brought in $532.1M) as well as Warner Bros.' top-grossing domestic film ever by beating The Dark Knight's box office total of $534.8M. Currently, No Way Home is the third highest-grossing film for Disney domestically, falling behind Avengers: Endgame (with a box office total of $652.9M) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (which had a total of $629M). There's still time though for Peter Parker to take the crown, as again, this is only a total of less than two weeks.

Even with a surge in COVID cases, Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be making money while other titles are suffering. Sing 2 brought in $7.5M on Wednesday from 3,892 theaters, which is a -7% drop from Tuesday. Its 8-day gross was only $62.3M, which is impressive given the fact that it went up against No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections. Spidey's success is something incredible and something we haven't seen since the pandemic hit.

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Becomes Sony Pictures’ Top-Grossing Movie of All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is an incredible feat in filmmaking. Not only is the movie a great comic book movie but it also plays into this idea of "fan service." Audiences left the theater excited and happy, while fans of Spider-Man also got a movie that is a great look into the future for Peter Parker as well as what we can expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. No Way Home gave fans what they wanted out of a Spider-Man movie but also brought shocks and surprises, and even gave closure for characters in the previous Spider-Man iterations. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, and more, the film is the third in Holland's series and had a lot to answer for after his adventure in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only on its 14th day in theaters and it continues to break box office records with each new day so it will be interesting to see how it continues to pan out and if Spider-Man: No Way Home will end up taking the number one spot, as Peter Parker deserves.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Screenwriters Considered Post-Credit Scenes of Returning Characters The two Spider-Men going on a road trip? Sign us up!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email