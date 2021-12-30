Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were eagerly awaiting a second, post-credit scene that was widely teased before the film’s release. What fans got was a trailer for the new Doctor Strange film due to be released next year, but according to No Way Home screenwriters, another, more intriguing post-credit scene was planned.

In an in-depth interview with Variety that discussed the numerous surprises and spoilers within the film, screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna told the publication that they, originally, wanted a post-credit scene involving the previous actors to play Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and a van, with the two Spider-Mans going from town-to-town, saving people along the way.

“I would hope so! I would love to see more of their journey,” McKenna told Variety, adding this interesting nugget, “We even talked about, ‘Oh, we could do a [post-credits] tag with this one! We could do a tag with that one.”

McKenna and Sommers then tossed out numerous ideas that would bring Maguire and Garfield back into the Spider-Man universe full time. “Can we do a TV show with the two of them traveling around in a van solving mysteries?” Sommers said, brainstorming of a Spider-Man show that would follow the same formula as Scooby-Doo. McKenna, realizing that they may have said too much in the interview, joked,’ “Like, ‘No you weren't supposed to say that. We are doing Tobey and Andrew in a van going from town to town!” McKenna joked to the interviewer.

Spider Man No Way Home Tom Holland Benedict Cumberbatch
Image via Sony

RELATED:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes Sony Pictures' Top-Grossing Movie of All-TimeHaving Maguire and Garfield in No Way Home was the film’s best-kept secret, and with Holland’s future in doing MCU Spider-Man films still in flux, the screenwriters are looking for a way to continue Spider-Man’s involvement in the film universe, and bringing back Maguire and Garfield would not be out of the question.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters.

mandy-moore-this-is-us-nbc
'This is Us' Season 6 First Look Shows the Cast Tearfully Reflecting on the Series

Ahead of the final season, NBC releases a first look at 'This is Us.'

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Kareem Gantt (56 Articles Published)

Kareem Gantt has been covering all forms of entertainment for the past 10 years. His work has been seen in numerous online publications such as FanSided, AXS, and ScreenRant.

More From Kareem Gantt