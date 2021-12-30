Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans were eagerly awaiting a second, post-credit scene that was widely teased before the film’s release. What fans got was a trailer for the new Doctor Strange film due to be released next year, but according to No Way Home screenwriters, another, more intriguing post-credit scene was planned.

In an in-depth interview with Variety that discussed the numerous surprises and spoilers within the film, screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna told the publication that they, originally, wanted a post-credit scene involving the previous actors to play Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and a van, with the two Spider-Mans going from town-to-town, saving people along the way.

“I would hope so! I would love to see more of their journey,” McKenna told Variety, adding this interesting nugget, “We even talked about, ‘Oh, we could do a [post-credits] tag with this one! We could do a tag with that one.”

McKenna and Sommers then tossed out numerous ideas that would bring Maguire and Garfield back into the Spider-Man universe full time. “Can we do a TV show with the two of them traveling around in a van solving mysteries?” Sommers said, brainstorming of a Spider-Man show that would follow the same formula as Scooby-Doo. McKenna, realizing that they may have said too much in the interview, joked,’ “Like, ‘No you weren't supposed to say that. We are doing Tobey and Andrew in a van going from town to town!” McKenna joked to the interviewer.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Becomes Sony Pictures' Top-Grossing Movie of All-TimeHaving Maguire and Garfield in No Way Home was the film’s best-kept secret, and with Holland’s future in doing MCU Spider-Man films still in flux, the screenwriters are looking for a way to continue Spider-Man’s involvement in the film universe, and bringing back Maguire and Garfield would not be out of the question.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters.

