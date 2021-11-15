A brand-new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released to celebrate the impending release of the latest trailer on Tuesday. The artwork continues to tease the multiverse will unleash villains of the past while Tom Holland's Spider-Man remains front and center.

As revealed in the first trailer, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock makes another appearance in promotional material, while Green Goblin continues to be a small, floating presence in the background. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is featured on the poster for the first time, overtly assuring moviegoers Spider-Man is very much still in the MCU. Bits of yellow electricity continue to populate the marketing, possibly teasing the inclusion of classic Marvel villain Electro. Additionally, Holland sports the Iron Spider suit first seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Along with the poster, Sony Pictures has confirmed the highly-anticipated trailer will be released to the public while select fans view it on the big screen on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The latest footage will likely further unveil the film's roster of iconic antagonists, possibly confirming Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx's presence as Green Goblin and Electro, respectively. And while many have speculated they will see more familiar faces return to the big screen, it's unclear if the latest trailer will do anything to confirm or deny those sentiments.

Image Via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Gets Early U.K. Release

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Holland's Peter Parker as he reels from the shocking reveal at the end of the last film, looking to Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange for help. Jacob Batalon's Ned and Zendaya's MJ return to the franchise along with confirmed supporting cast members Marisa Tomei, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau, and Hannibal Buress. Director Jon Watts completes his trilogy from a script by returning writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively into theaters on December 17. Check out the poster below:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Reveals the Multiverse and Doctor Octopus About those rumors...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email