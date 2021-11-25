Sony has released a new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which keeps the focus on Tom Holland's Spider-Man and the various multiversal villains that will appear. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Zendaya's MJ also appear in the center of the poster with Holland, who is donning the Iron Spider suit which first appeared onscreen in Avengers: Infinity War. The poster, released by Sony Pictures' Japan Twitter account, follows in the footsteps of last week's trailer, which finally confirmed the appearances of Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) from Spider-Man 3 and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) from The Amazing Spider-Man.

Three villains who had previously been reported to appear, Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), and Electro (Jamie Foxx), also feature on the poster, albeit in arm form for Doc Ock. Foxx and Molina had been confirmed for over a year to be appearing in No Way Home, while Dafoe's appearance was heavily hinted at via a pumpkin bomb and an iconic cackle in the first trailer.

The poster also confirms that the Goblin in question is indeed a maskless Dafoe, with many having speculated perhaps a second had appeared in the trailer.

This poster still offers no hint at roles for the previous Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively. Yet if a little editing mishap from the Brazilian cut of the trailer is any indication, Lizard could indeed be getting a kick to the face via either Maguire or Garfield. A movie of this scale cannot be easy to keep under wraps, so kudos to Sony for keeping much of this under the radar for as long as they did. According to Holland, all of the actors returning as these villains wore dark cloaks on the set to hide their roles. Dafoe even bumped into Holland, with the latter scared for a second until realizing who it was.

No Way Home also sees the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films. No Way Home picks up immediately where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, with Peter trying to clear his name from the events he was framed for by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). He seeks out the help of Strange, though the spell backfires and causes multiversal madness that the heroes must resolve.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17. Tickets go on sale on November 29. Check out the new poster below:

