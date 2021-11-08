Spider-Man: No Way Home has a new poster, and it packs a green surprise! The official Twitter account for the film shared the poster with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the foreground while encouraging users to “zoom in on those details.” Doc Ock’s mechanical tentacles surround Spider-Man, but the poster has also revealed Green Goblin on his glider in the upper right-hand corner of the poster.

This is the first visual reveal of Green Goblin in the No Way Home promotional material. Fans have long hoped to see the Green Goblin return and this poster has now officially confirmed that he will join the MCU.

The poster also has two more details hinting at the appearances of other beloved Spider-Man villains. Behind Spider-Man is a yellow lightning bolt, the signature color of Electro. It has long been rumored that villains from the previous Spider-Man films would be appearing in No Way Home. Alfred Molina as Doc Ock was revealed in the first trailer, however, no other actors have been officially confirmed. This seems to confirm that Green Goblin will be in the movie, though no official word yet if Willem Dafoe will be reprising the character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks-up after the end-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) revealed Peter Parker’s identity and Peter is accused of murdering Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Peter turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try to erase the memories of everyone who found out he is Spider-Man, but in the process, something goes wrong with the spell and opens up the multiverse. The appearance of Molina in the first trailer and Simmons’ end-credits cameo confirmed that actors from the previous Spider-Man films would appear alongside Tom Holland in the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17, 2021. Check out the poster below:

