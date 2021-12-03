As audiences anticipate Spider-Man: No Way Home swinging into theaters late this month, and after record-breaking ticket presales, Sony Pictures has released three character posters teasing the return of three iconic Spider-Man villains.

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off with the MCU's Spider-Man (Tom Holland). After his secret identity is revealed to the world, Peter Parker's job of balancing life as a teenager and life as an Avenger becomes increasingly difficult. He goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, but when the spell he conjures backfires, villains from past Spider-Man franchises start to get pulled through the multiverse. Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe will all return to reprise their roles as the Spider-Man villains Doc Ock, Electro, and Green Goblin, respectively. And these new character posters give fans an up-close look at these iconic villains in the new movie.

The first poster shows Foxx’s Electro, who first played the character in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, sporting a new look and staring down Holland’s Spider-Man, seemingly ready to brawl. Electro’s look in the new film has fans the most intrigued because it differs greatly from his look in his first appearance. When Foxx’s Electro was last seen, his body was completely made of blue electricity, but now he has yellow electricity and seemingly is wearing some kind of power suit that includes an arc reactor.

The second character poster shows off Molina’s Doc Ock, who was last seen in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. In this poster, Doc Ock also seems to be staring down Holland’s Spider-Man, with a mechanical arm menacingly waving in Spider-Man’s face. This version of Doc Ock’s look doesn’t differ too greatly from his original appearance, with the mechanical arms looking the same, and he seems to be wearing a similar-looking trenchcoat.

The third poster gives a terrifyingly up-close look at Dafoe’s Green Goblin, who was the main villain in 2002’s Spider-Man. In the poster, this fan-favorite villain is also staring down Holland’s Spider-Man, wielding a pumpkin bomb, ready to fight the hero. His Green Goblin suit in this poster seems to be a very faithful recreation of his suit from the original movie, delighting fans across the world.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively in theaters on December 17. Check out the full posters below.

