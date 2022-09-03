The domestic box office was disappointingly muted on Friday, despite discounted prices fueled by National Cinema Day. With a projected $58.4 million overall haul, this weekend is an improvement over the last, but only slightly. Factor in cheaper ticket prices thanks to the National Cinema Day and you have a weekend box office haul that, despite being low, is estimated to end 10% higher than the worst weekend of the summer seven days ago.

An extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to claim the top spot this weekend, nine months after the original broke box office records. Titled Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, the film was re-released in 3,935 theaters by Sony, with around 11 minutes of unseen footage. The More Fun Stuff Version made $1.75 million on Friday, and is estimated to make $6.1 million across the extended four-day Labor Day weekend.

The original No Way Home remains the third-biggest domestic release of all time, with over $800 million in the bank. Worldwide, the film made over $1.9 billion. But it’s too early to call this weekend's race. Most of the films in the top five will finish within $1 million or $2 million of each other.

Image via Paramount Pictures

At the moment, Top Gun: Maverick is expected to finish at the number two spot after a $1.075 million Friday. The film’s four-day projections of $5.95 million will push its domestic total to within sniffing distance of the $700 million mark. Maverick could realistically cross the milestone — and become one of the top five highest-grossing films of all time — by Monday. But even if it doesn’t, it’s just a matter of time.

Sony’s Bullet Train is currently aiming for the number three spot this weekend. The film is estimated to make $5.8 million across the extended weekend, after $1.1 million on Friday. Now in its fifth week, the action film’s running domestic total stands at a little over $86 million — a so-so result for a $90 million film fronted by Brad Pitt. Worldwide, Bullet Train has grossed over $175 million.

Last weekend’s champion, the horror film The Invitation could top the box office for the second time once the dust settles. But it’s currently projected to claim the fourth spot with $4.72 million after a $1.05 million Friday. The film’s running domestic total stands at $13.7 million. The top five was rounded out on Friday by Universal’s survival thriller Beast, which made $750,000 on Friday.

The rankings could change as early as tomorrow, so stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch our interview with Marvel boss Kevin Feige here.