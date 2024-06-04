The Big Picture Spider Mondays ends on a high note with Spider-Man: No Way Home grossing $475,000, higher than previous films in the festival.

Sony’s two-month-long “Spider Mondays” celebration has come to an end on a surprisingly positive note. The studio has been re-releasing each live-action Spider-Man film in theaters for the past couple of months, in celebration of Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary. And while the festival began with a bang, it spiraled not too long afterward. Last week’s re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home was by far the least successful yet, and all signs were pointing to Spider-Man: No Way Home continuing the downward trajectory, especially since it’s still relatively fresh in the minds of fans and doesn't exactly evoke nostalgia.

But the movie ended up grossing $475,000 from 466 domestic theaters on Monday, which represents a per-theater average of just over $1,000. This is significantly higher than the $265,000 Monday gross for Far From Home a week earlier, and the $288,000 that Spider-Man: Homecoming earned on its re-release Monday a week before that. But it’s clear that director Jon Watts’ trilogy of Spider-Man films, starring Tom Holland in the titular role, has been the least popular among fans during this festival, even though No Way Home is the highest-grossing film of the franchise otherwise.

Originally released in 2021, the movie grossed over $800 million domestically and over $1.9 billion worldwide. Not Top Gun: Maverick, No Way Home was actually the movie that practically saved movie theaters in the aftermath of the pandemic. It remains the seventh-biggest film in history, behind fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe release Avengers: Infinity War, and ahead of Jurassic World. No Way Home brought back not only Holland in the lead role, but through multiversal shenanigans, also re-introduced two previous iterations of Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The Eight Live-Action Spider-Man Films Have Grossed Nearly $8 Billion Worldwide

Nostalgia for both stars’ version of the friendly neighborhood superhero was quite apparent during this re-release festival. The first Spider-Man movie, directed by Sam Raimi, generated $681,000 on its re-release Monday, while the divisive Spider-Man 3 made $760,000 a couple of weeks later, playing in the same number of screens. But the top-grossing title of this festival remains Spider-Man 2, which made $805,000 on its re-release Monday. This makes all the sense in the world, considering its reputation as one of the best superhero films ever made.

Raimi and Maguire were set to return for a fourth installment, but the franchise was rebooted with Garfield in the titular role. He played Spider-Man in two films directed by Marc Webb; while the first one, 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, has its share of fans, the second, 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is widely considered to be the most disappointing Spider-Man movie yet. Holland has expressed his desire to return for a follow-up to No Way Home, but has said that it would have to be worth his while. The movie also featured Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, and others. Check out the full re-release leader-board here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.