Spider-Man: No Way Home re-released in theaters, outgrossing other Spidey films with $475,000 on Monday night.

The Tom Holland-led Home trilogy, including Homecoming and Far From Home, earned less than No Way Home in returns.

Fans hopeful for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's return as Spider-Man, with potential appearances in future Marvel films.

Spider-Man fans rejoice: one of the biggest film promotions of the year to honor 100 years of Columbia Pictures isn't over quite yet. The official Spider-Man X account revealed that the webhead's most recent pic, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is swinging back into theaters for a limited time. This news comes after No Way Home grossed $475,000 during its re-release on Monday night, massively outearning the other Spidey films in the MCU Home trilogy. Before No Way Home, the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Homecoming earned $288,000 in its return to theaters, and the sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, amassed a total of $265,000.

The first two MCU Spider-Man movies have been the lowest grossing in their return to theaters, followed by both Andrew Garfield-led Spidey flicks. The Amazing Spider-Man collected $510,000 when it returned to theaters several weeks ago, and was followed up by a similar $510,000 from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy was the star of the Spider-Man re-release promotion, with 2002's Spider-Man kicking off the fun by bringing in $681,000, more than $200 thousand ahead of No Way Home. Subsequently, Spider-Man 2 marked the peak of the re-release numbers, collecting just north of $800,000, while Spider-Man 3 experienced a small dip but still finished with an impressive total of $760,000.

Will Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Return As Spider-Man?

The return of Garfield and Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most consequential moments in movie history. It was something fans wanted for years, and when Sony Animated Pictures released Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, suddenly it didn't seem as impossible as it once did. While both versions of Peter Parker made their triumphant return in the 2021 film, which grossed nearly $2 billion at the worldwide box office, everyone is curious if either webslinger will be back for more.

It hasn't yet been confirmed whether Garfield or Maguire will reprise their roles as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but passionate Spider-Man fans have set their sights on a few potential possibilities. Many feel it's all but a guarantee that both Spider-Men, or at the very least Maguire, will be back in Avengers: Secret Wars, while others have called for Garfield's webhead to resume the mantle in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Given the box office success of No Way Home, it's impossible to rule out Sony working with Marvel to figure out the right way to bring them back into the fold, given it's a guaranteed cash cow.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is back in theaters for a limited time, only until Saturday, June 8. Find tickets below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Spider-Man.

