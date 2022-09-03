Marvel has re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home to honor National Cinema Day this weekend, and fans are being treated to an extra scene with everyone's favorite Hell's Kitchen lawyer, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The re-release was always touted as having additional footage, though this is the first confirmation that Daredevil himself is in one of the scenes.

The scene now marks the second appearance of Murdock in the film. In it, Murdock meets with Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed), who also portrayed his No Way Home role in the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. The two spar over Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) involvement in the death of Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) from Spider-Man: Far from Home. Murdock describes Parker as a "law-abiding citizen," and also asks Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) to stop acting so nervous in the meeting.

It's clear there is a link between this scene and Murdock's initial appearance in the film. The scene from the original cut saw Murdock meet with Parker, Happy, and May (Marisa Tomei) in the Parker home, discussing the legal ramifications of Parker's wrongful accusation. Murdock's power was also briefly on display, as he caught a brick that was launched through their window. It's important to note this added scene in the re-release still doesn't see Murdock suit up as a Daredevil, a reveal that should be arriving soon on Disney+ via She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Daredevil's cameo in No Way Home was one of several big reveals, as audiences were unsure if the Marvel Cinematic Universe would carry over the superheroes introduced on Netflix. Outside of Murdock/Daredevil, this includes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones). The fog remains if the MCU will bring back those latter three characters, though Kevin Feige did announce Daredevil would be getting his own eighteen-episode series on Disney+ titled Daredevil: Born Again. Any of those three could appear in the series, though Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) will absolutely be included following his returns in Hawkeye and the forthcoming Echo show.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the biggest blockbuster of 2021, grossing roughly $808 million in North America and a worldwide total of $1.9 billion. The sequel also saw the return of several former Spider-Man villains in Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. Both former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, also appeared, providing undoubtedly the biggest surprises of the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version is currently in theaters.