After several years of speculation and intensely analyzing every frame of every trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally releasing this Friday. To start off this week of celebration, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday night, and both the social media and review embargo lifted right after the film was screened. With that comes all the predictions of what the fabled Rotten Tomatoes score will be. Ahead of its release, No Way Home currently holds a 94% with 133 reviews thus far.

The critic's consensus on Rotten Tomatoes states, “A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart." In our review, Collider gave the film a grade of a B, saying “ It's all there, good, bad, and in-between. But No Way Home itself is pretty clear on this point: Getting exactly what you wished can be a sloppy deal indeed."

When you compare that current Rotten Tomatoes score to other films in the franchise, the latest Spider-Movie is right under the Miles Morales-led Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has a 97%. This is followed by Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 at 93%, Spider-Man: Homecoming at 92%, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Far From Home tied at 90%, The Amazing Spider-Man at 72%, Spider-Man 3 at 63%, and finally The Amazing Spider-Man 2 at 52% which is surprisingly the only rotten film in the franchise.

The Tomatometer is not the be-all, end-all for a film, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that this highly anticipated blockbuster is living up to its legend so far with dominantly positive reception. The score can go up or down as more reviews come in and fans start to see it, but for now, No Way Home is one of the best-reviewed movies of the Spider-Man franchise.

There have been so many rumors, supposed leaks from the film, and seemingly edited out characters punching people in trailers, but now the time has finally come where we can just sit down in a theater and enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on December 17.

