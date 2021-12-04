There's a boatload of speculation and anticipation swirling Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment of the Tom Holland-starring Marvel Cinematic Universe take on the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. While some key pieces of speculation come from half-guesses and intense scrutiny of small pieces of footage, we here at Collider are happy to report a definitive piece of information about the film.

We can report from trusted sources that Spider-Man: No Way Home has a final run time of 150 minutes. That's two hours and thirty minutes of Spidey action — including the credits.

To compare: Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first MCU solo Spider-Man film, ran for 133 minutes, or two hours and 13 minutes. Spider-Man: Far From Home, number two in the trilogy, ran for 129 minutes, or two hours and nine minutes. No Way Home is obviously longer than both of these films (though not as long as Marvel's most recent Eternals, which runs at 157 minutes), an indicator of the expanded amount of story (and characters? and multi-verse madness?!) the third film will be flinging at our faces. As Holland previously stated, the film will have "some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it's a fighting style different from what we've seen before." To spend such a long time in a film world more designedly dark than the previously light-hearted Homecoming is a dramatic choice — though perhaps one we should've seen coming since the wild cliffhanger ending of Far From Home​​​​​​.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': IMAX Poster Reveals New York in Peril Once Again

As stated, No Way Home's 150-minute run-time includes the credits — but we don't know anything about what those credits entail. Will No Way Home have two post-credit stingers like many MCU films before it? Just one? None at all? 17?! This information is under wraps thus far, but whatever we get won't add any more time to the ultimate two hours, thirty-minute experience.

And speaking of "under wraps": Literally no one outside of the studios — if you'll recall, the MCU Spider-Man movies are a venture between Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios — has seen the entire movie. The first press screenings for No Way Home will take place on December 13, 2021, four days before the general release, which also happens to be the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles. I would advise you to watch out for any and all spoilers of the two hours and thirty-minute film starting on that date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, all 150 minutes of it, will be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Read the Full Script to Avoid Spoilers The wizard also wants to enjoy the magic of the film’s surprises.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email