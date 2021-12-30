A different introduction scene was set for the returning Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as recently as the fall of 2020, when the film entered production. But screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna told Variety that they decided to change it up because it essentially came off as “deus ex machina.”

The alternate introduction would have involved a mystery Marvel character—Sommers and McKenna declined to identify who—announcing that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of Spider-Man would be assisting Tom Holland’s Spidey in his mission. McKenna said:

“We were changing the story so much. We were already two months into production. And we were having to now take another whack at act three, which we hadn’t had time to because we were shooting act one and act two.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home unites three different eras in the Marvel superhero’s cinematic journey—during the writing process, Maguire’s version was referred to as the “Raimi-verse Spider-Man” and Garfield’s version was called the “Webb-verse Spider-Man.” For clarity’s sake, Holland’s version was simply called “Peter.” The actor has played the character since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which introduced Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a deal struck by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.

Sommers and McKenna said that “nothing was guaranteed” about Garfield and Maguire signing on to No Way Home, but that they would get periodic updates about the situation. The writers holed up over the Christmas break and decided to take another crack at the crucial introduction scene; they knew they couldn’t mess it up. It was during this time that they came up with what audiences ultimately ended up seeing in the final film: Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds accidentally opening a portal to another dimension and summoning the alt-Spider-Men in a humorous-but-heartfelt moment with Zendaya’s MJ. McKenna added:

“It was a beam of light in darkness. It was such a gift, particularly at that point in the writing process, to be writing for those two characters. It the darkest part of the year, the darkest part of production, the darkest part of the story development, and it was like, Oh! Now we get Tobey and Andrew.”

No Way Home is Holland’s third solo Spider-Man film, after the massively successful Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to The New York Times recently that plans for more movies are underway. This would make Holland the first actor to play the Marvel superhero in more than three stand-alone movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing in theaters.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Screenwriters Had to Make Script Changes Due to 'Doctor Strange 2' Schedule Delay Stephen Strange's role in the Spidey film was almost very different.

