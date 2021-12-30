Stephen Strange's role in the Spidey film was almost very different.

Since the movie was first released in theaters on December 17, Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking box office records left and right. But now, thanks to an interview with the film’s writers by Variety, we know that the film was almost a bit different in a few ways. One major way was how Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, was written.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the pair who also wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, were in the process of writing No Way Home when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Very quickly, the release schedule of Marvel movies were being moved and shifted around as countries began to lock down and filming schedules had to be halted for the safety of the cast and crew. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also reportedly went through reshoots recently that may have resulted in the film being delayed more beyond the pandemic-based delays.

One change in the release schedule resulted in McKenna and Sommers having to change Doctor Strange’s role in the film. Originally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was set to come out before No Way Home but is now being released in May of next year.

This meant that they had to adjust the character to account for where he was in his own story. As McKenna says:

“We were actually working off of things that were happening in ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ and trying to incorporate them into our script. When we started writing, [Strange] knows firsthand the dangers of screwing with these things. Then we changed it so he was a person who doesn’t know that much about the multiverse.”

However, McKenna seems to like the change this brought to the film, adding:

“But that makes it even more frightening, to start fooling around with these things, because it’s the fear of the unknown.”

But ultimately, to McKenna, Doctor Strange’s role in the film was always the same, concluding by saying:

“Either way, he was the voice of reason going, ‘You don’t mess with the fate of an individual’ — and Peter Parker being naive enough to go, ‘Why not? Why can’t we save these people?'”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, 2022.

