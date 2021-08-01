Fans are clamoring for a trailer for the hotly anticipated upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while that still has yet to arrive, a set photo has been released that could tease some of the developments. Courtesy of Twitter user @3CFilm, the photo teases Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on the left waving to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) outside of what is likely the Sanctum Sanctorum. The photo also shows a truck in the background with the FEAST logo, a tease that has a lot more than initially meets the eye.

While plot details are rather thin at the moment, it's easy to see how an organization like FEAST can fit into the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the world dealing with the snapped population returning (as seen in projects like Spider-Man: Far from Home and Falcon and the Winter Soldier), FEAST would be able to aid those without a place to go or food to put on the table. FEAST, or Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter, and Training, has two different origins in the Marvel comics, and both sound fairly plausible for the tone and overarching narrative that's been seen in the MCU.

Image via Marvel Studios

FEAST was originally founded by Martin Li/Mister Negative to aid the homeless, but it predominantly served as a front for his criminal activity. Once his double-life as the Spider-Man villain was revealed, the project was shut down, but was brought back under the direction of none other than May Parker. She ran the organization truthfully with the assistance of Randy Robertson, the son of Daily Bugle editor Joe "Robbie" Robertson. An organization like this would make complete sense in the MCU, given both the state of the world post-Avengers: Endgame, and the charity work that has already been seen by Marisa Tomei's Aunt May in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17. Kevin Feige has confirmed that the film will tie into WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a connection made a bit more clear by the recent Loki finale. The confirmed cast includes Holland, Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, J.B. Smoove, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice from the previous two films. New additions include Cumberbatch, as well as Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprising their roles of Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. Collider has exclusively reported that Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst will also have roles in the third film.

While this might seem like just a mere set photo, it is a tantalizing glimpse for one of the hottest upcoming blockbusters. The nod to FEAST is just another exciting element to this current mystery box. Hopefully a trailer is on the way and can help reveal even more about Spider-Man's next journey.

Check out the image and Tweet below:

