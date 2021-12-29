Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time. The film has brought in $516.4 million domestically and $644.9 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.16 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, took in $21.3 million on Tuesday domestically from 4,336 locations, which made Peter Parker's latest adventure the third fastest film of all-time to reach $500 million. Internationally, the film brought in $28.4 million on Tuesday which brings its international gross so far to $644.9 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the highest-grossing Sony Pictures film in North America, overtaking Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which made a little over $404 million. Filling out the top 5 domestically is 2002's Spider-Man with $403 million, 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home with $390 million, and 2004's Spider-Man 2 with $336 million. With worldwide gross, No Way Home overtakes the previous #1: Spider-Man: Far From Home, which made $1.13 billion. The only other Sony film to make over a billion dollars is 2012's Skyfall, which made $1.10 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home film stars Tom Holland as the famous wall-crawler as he tries to balance his life after his identity was ousted to the world. After a spell from Doctor Strange to undo the damage tears a hole in the universe, Peter Parker is forced to fight against many iconic villains from previous Spider-Man films in a story that will affect Parker's life and the entire Multiverse.

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. Additionally, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Rhys Ifans, and Thomas Haden Church all reprise their roles as villains from earlier Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.

