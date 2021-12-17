Sony Music Masterworks swung into the holidays joyously, having released today the Official Motion Picture Soundtrack for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest adventure featuring Tom Holland as the MCU's titular web-slinging hero. The album is available to stream on every major music platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Titled Spider-Man: No Way Home (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), the new album was scored by Michael Giacchino, the talented composer who worked with director Jon Watts on all three chapters of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy. Giacchino is also the mastermind behind some of Hollywood's most outstanding scores in recent years, such as The Incredibles, Jojo Rabbit, Star Trek, Jurassic World, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In addition, Giacchino’s 2009 score for the Pixar hit Up earned him an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Broadcast Film Critics' Choice Award, and two Grammy Awards.

Talking about the release of his latest movie soundtrack, Giacchino said:

“It really has been special to take this three-movie ride with Peter Parker and our talented director, Jon Watts. Over the course of the films, Peter grows from a typical teenager with everyday angst and awkwardness that so many of us had at that age, to a more confident young adult who understands his great responsibility. The added bonus of being able to travel and play with the multiverse brought me back several years reminding us all why we all love this character in the first place. It was an honor to add to the legacy of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity — a.k.a., his life as Peter Parker — from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell goes awry when Peter interferes, and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, the return of Sandman and Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and another two led by Andrew Garfield.

Sony’s reveal of the villain’s return has proved lucrative to the company. With all the buzz surrounding No Way Home, it’s no wonder the next Spider-Man adventure is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2021. Early projections put No Way Home's domestic box office between $190 and $250 million, for just its first weekend. For comparison, Black Widow took $80.3 million on its first weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings $75.3 million, and Eternals $69.5 million.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct the third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is playing now in theaters, and fans can stream the official soundtrack wherever they get their music.

