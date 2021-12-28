Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be breaking every record imaginable including being the first film of the pandemic era to hit the $1 billion mark and even though it has only been in theaters for less than 2 weeks, we now have our first look at what the Best Buy exclusive steelbook will look like. Also if you have not seen the film this will contain some major spoilers from No Way Home.

The painted style cover showcases Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a classic leaping pose in his integrated suit from the film as he tries to escape the clutches of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. The New York City skyline is warped/spiraling behind them just like in the film when Doctor Strange traps Peter in the Astral Plane and the skyline has this eye-pleasing transition from purple to blue. Even though Rhys Ifans’ Lizard or Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman are not featured in the image, you can see what appears to be sand spiraling around the portal in the middle, similarly to the main posters of No Way Home.

While some fans may be disappointed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man are not included leaping alongside Holland’s version of the wall crawler, this image feels like it could be a cover of a classic Spider-Man comic. That alone is sure to please both fans of the movie and steelbook collectors alike. Like most Best Buy exclusive steelbooks, this addition will come with both a 4K Blu-ray and a regular Blu-ray along with a digital code for the film. The steelbook is priced at $29.99 and you can pre-order it here on the Best Buy website.

While there is no confirmed release date for No Way Home’s physical media release as of yet or any details on what special features will come with it, with places like Best Buy putting the film up for pre-order, it should be out sooner than later. The return of Spider-Man’s classic villains from across the cinematic multiverse was one of the many highlights of this epic trilogy capper and seeing Holland work alongside our other favorite cinematic Spider-Men, was a surreal experience to say the least. This special edition steelbook capitalizes on the villains return while keeping certain story points a mystery for people who have not yet seen the film. You can view the cover down below and for all the latest news on Spider-Man: No Way Home’s physical release, including other exclusive editions, stick with Collider.

