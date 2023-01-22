Although Spider-Man: No Way Home was released over a year ago, fans are still reeling over the fact that the third installment in Tom Holland's version of Spider-Man brought back many familiar faces. Not only did the film bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield — both of whom played Peter Parker in their respective multiverses, but also notable villains like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus in Maguire's Spider-Man films. Jamie Foxx's Electro and Rhys Ifans' Lizard from Garfield's iteration as Spider-Man also appeared in the film. However, a recent unused storyboard shows a villain from Holland's Spider-Man didn't make the cut, giving us a different perspective on Peter Parker in an angrier, "berserker mode."

In the final cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marisa Tomei's Aunt May finally uttered her version of "with great power comes great responsibility" just before her demise in the film's most heartbreaking scene. However, as more details about the movie come to light, it appears that the tragic scene could have looked a little different. In an Instagram post, storyboard artist Phil Langone revealed that instead of the Green Goblin, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio was responsible for Aunt May's death. It takes place beneath a train overpass next to Peter's school, with The Daily Bugle's J.J. Jameson witnessing the entire incident. One of the concepts being explored in this version, according to Langone, is the stretching of Spider-Man's moral code, which prohibits him from wanting to kill anyone.

Accompanying his collection of unused storyboards — complete with a Mortal Kombat soundtrack — the storyboard artist revealed that Mysterio would have been savagely attacked by Spider-Man after being compelled into "berserker mode." In the end, Peter would have "wailed on the fishbowl," letting all of his anger out. Langone wrote,

"This version happened under an elevated train next to Peter’s school. JJ Jameson is a TMZ style street reporter. Part of the idea being explored was Spidey is one of the strongest superheroes, but he holds back because he doesn’t want to kill anyone. But what would it sort of look like if Spidey went berserker mode. Kind of never finished, but was fun to play with. There’s another half to this where Spidey wails on the fishbowl."

Mysterio's return would have been an interesting inclusion in the film as the character died at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The third movie picks up right after the events of the second film and sees villains from different multiverses appear in search of Spider-Man. The character debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, with Holland assuming the role in Captain America: Civil War. He then reprised the role for solo Spider-Man outings with Spider-Man: No Way Home being his most recent appearance as the character. In the latest film, he joins forces with Spider-Men from various universes to the delight of fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available digitally, in 4K Ultra HD, on Blu-ray, and DVD. You can check out Langone's action-packed (and angrier) storyboard below: