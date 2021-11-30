At last! The time has come to buy tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fandango has posted ticket options at various theaters for the film’s release on Friday, December 17. After what feels like years of waiting for the newest installment of the Tom Holland led franchise (two to be exact!), the web shooting hero is finally back to pick up where he left off. There are spoilers for Far From Home ahead, so read on at your own risk.

Spider-Man: Far From Home picks up several months after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Peter Parker and many of his classmates that were disintegrated following the events of Avengers: Infinity War have reappeared and are back at school celebrating the end of the school year. The school puts together a two week European vacation for the students which Peter excitedly goes on. Still recovering from the loss of his close friend and mentor, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the teenager is ready to relax and have a good time abroad.

His calm and serene vacation is cut short when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appears in his hotel room to bring him onboard for a new mission to take down four elemental beasts representing Earth, air, water, and fire, that are out to destroy the world. Jumping into action, Parker joins Fury and new to viewers superhero, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to stop the monsters before they wipe out the globe. Soon, it is discovered that Mysterio has been conning them all and he himself is a villain. After Mysterio launches a drone strike, Parker quickly acts to stop it from harming civilians. During the struggle, Mysterio is shot by a drone and killed. During the mid credits, we see that an associate of Mysterio’s has tampered with the drone footage to make it appear that Parker was accountable for the drone strike and also for the death of Mysterio. This also reveals Parker as Spider-Man to the world.

Image Via Marvel

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' IMAX Poster Bends Reality

So far, we know that No Way Home will show us a darker side of Parker’s life as he has been unmasked and struggles to juggle his newly unveiled superhero life with that of a teenage boy. When Parker calls in a favor from fellow Avenger, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), things really heat up and cause realities to shift into one another. We know that we can expect to see villains from former Spider-Man franchises including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Returning to star alongside Holland will be Zendaya who plays the superhero’s girlfriend, MJ, as well as Jacob Batalon reprising his role as Peter’s best friend, Ned.

The release of ticket sales quickly meant chaos for theaters, with systems across the country overloading and causing crashes early on Monday morning, with reports saying that scalpers are already re-selling tickets for thousands of dollars.

With all the buzz around the past Spider-Man villains returning to the Marvel universe there has also been a slew of rumors regarding the possibility that past spidey’s, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be making an appearance. If the duo are returning for the newest film, it has been kept tightly under wraps with no one (not even Holland) spoiling their reprisal. With today’s ticket release on Fandago, we are all one step closer to finding out if what production has been telling us has been true.

Sony and Marvel Planning More Spider-Man Movies Starring Tom Holland, Confirms Amy Pascal It's a whole new Spider-Man trilogy!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email