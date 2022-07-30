Hot Toys has unveiled a new Spider-Man collectible featuring an impeccable likeness of the OG web-slinger Tobey Maguire, commemorating his presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The figurine sees Peter 3 striking a pose holding Sandman’s cure, over a diorama of partially seen Sandman at the base. A closer look at the figure gives a glimpse of the classic Sam Raimi trilogy mask complete with a fabric finish and silver-colored weblines. The action figure features a beautiful recreation of Spider-Man’s red and blue suit and comes with an interchangeable head with Maguire’s likeness.

Maguire played the web-slinger in director Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man produced by Sony. The movie spiraled into a three-movie franchise that introduced various iconic Spider-Man villains like Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, Doctor Otto Octavius played by Alfred Molina, and Sandman played by Thomas Haden Church among others.

After Raimi and Maguire’s departure from the franchise, it was revived in 2012 with Andrew Garfield as the titular character and Marc Webb at the helm, titled, The Amazing Spider-Man. Originally planned as a trilogy the third movie was abruptly canceled by the studio sealing the fate of the character in limbo for years to come.

A ray of hope came for Spider-Man fans with Sony’s deal with Marvel that materialized into the addition of Tom Holland as the web-slinger in MCU’s Captain America: Civil War. Holland went on to work on a trilogy with Marvel and also made an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. While the fandom was happy with Holland in the new role a real treat came with the final movie in his trilogy Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latest and last in Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy marked the return of both Maguire and Garfield in their respective iterations via multiverse. The fans had an overwhelming response to the trio, but the movie was made even better with the presence of iconic villains like Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Molina’s Doc Ock, Church‘s Sandman, Jamie Fox’s Electro, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard – all making a return. With the presence of three generations of Spider-Man along with fan favorite villains, No Way Home bagged $1.9 billion at the global box office. It further went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2021, and the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Maguire’s Spider-Man Hot Toy figurine is now up for pre-order. Meanwhile, check out images of the figure below as well as our interview with Kevin Feige about bringing the multiverse to the MCU: