The pitch for Spider-Man: No Way Home was so ambitious — director Jon Watts described it as “Spider-Man: Endgame” — that star Tom Holland was convinced that it wasn’t “going to work.” The actor, who has played the Marvel superhero since 2016, told Empire magazine in a new interview that his upcoming third solo Spider-Man movie is “crazy.”

It’s the industry’s worst-kept secret at this point that Marvel is going all out with No Way Home, a film that will fully embrace the multiverse concept. No Way Home will bring back characters from previous Spider-Man movies, thereby tying those universes to the MCU. Alfred Molina will be back as Doctor Octopus from the original Tobey Maguire trilogy, while Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man movies.

If that sounds ambitious, you aren’t alone. Here’s what Holland said about it:

“When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, ‘Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off. But there’s just no way it’s going to work. You’re just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It’s just not going to happen.’ But it did happen. And it’s crazy.”

Marvel president Kevin Feige said that he had a conversation with former Sony boss Amy Pascal after Sony leased the character to Marvel “years ago.” They decided that nobody but Molina could play Doc Ock, were the character to be brought back into the fold.

He remembered asking:

“‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?’, because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow.”

The idea of the multiverse was further explored in the recently-released Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which ended with a tease of Tom Hardy’s Venom/Eddie Brock potentially facing off with Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man in a future adventure. Sony recently listed two mystery Marvel movies for release in 2023, over and above the Kraven the Hunter film that was already on the docket.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and others. The film is slated to release on December 17.

