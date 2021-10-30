Tom Holland, First of His Name and King of Spoilers, has spoken about filming the final shot of Spider-Man: No Way Home. But don’t worry: surprisingly, he managed not to spoil anything - ish. In Empire’s latest cover story, an inside look at Marvel’s upcoming, sure-to-be-bonkers cinematic dive into the Multiverse, Holland described his last shoot as “bittersweet”. How so?

Holland says:

"It's the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don't have a contract. And it's... it's just really difficult for me to talk about, because there are so many things I'd like to talk about that would help me embellish what I'm trying to explain. But I can't, because it would just ruin the film."

So, it’s not technically a spoiler - but unless Holland is deliberately playing with our expectations, it serves to suggest that there’s some level of finality in the air for No Way Home. Why else would he describe the shoot as “bittersweet”? His six-film contract is finished as of No Way Home. Could this mean Holland is hanging up the spandex in favour of a move into… oh, we don’t know, artsier territory?

Image Via Sony Pictures

RELATED: New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Images Show Spider-Man Running From a Fight With Doc Ock

Maybe after half a dozen films, as Empire further remarks, he’s ready to “spread his webs”. Notably, he says that to elaborate further could “ruin the film”... does that serve to suggest we’re talking about the end of Spider-Man? Is Peter Parker facing his demise? Welp. Time will tell. Whatever the case, good on the loose-lipped Holland for keeping stuhm this time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release on December 17, 2021.

KEEP READING:‘Spider-Man’ Executive Was Initially “Super Resentful,” Threw a Sandwich at Kevin Feige Over MCU Crossover Idea

How 'Last Night in Soho' Reaffirmed Method Acting Isn't for Thomasin McKenzie McKenzie also explains what "breaking out" from 'Leave No Trace' was like.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email