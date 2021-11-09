The actor also makes it "clear" that Maguire and Garfield will not be returning to the franchise

Tom Holland has been known to drop a spoiler or two during his time swinging web to web with the Marvel universe. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, it seemed that maybe Holland would spill the tea once again as he spoke of his work on the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor also filled fans in on what to expect from the self-proclaimed “dark” and “sad” newest addition to the Spider-Man world.

Holland is no stranger to working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. On set for the Spider-Man and Avengers franchises alone, he has worked with the likes of Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more. In No Way Home, fans already know that several villains from the past Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield led franchises will be appearing including Alfred Molina, bringing back Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx zapping back into the world of Electro.

When he was asked about working with such big names - in Hollywood and the Spidey-verse - Holland gave a very Holland-like answer saying, “Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning.” If anything, it sounds like the actor was more impressed with what the returning men were bringing to the new world of Spider-Man.

Holland goes on to say, “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way and…” he’s reported to have stumbled over his words a bit during this point of the interview. Longtime fans of the franchise have been biding their time and waiting for any sliver of information that might indicate a return to the universe from one of the past web shooting heroes, Garfield and Maguire.

This wouldn’t be the time though as Holland explains,

“I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys. To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”

It sounds like a pat on the back more than anything else, but either Holland has gotten better at keeping a secret while teasing fans with what they hope to hear, or maybe - just maybe - fans caught Holland tripping over his words actually aimed at the return of the Peter Parkers that came before him.

Holland also wanted to talk about the differences fans can expect between the new film and the films of the past. He tells us that up until now, we have seen a Peter Parker that is always “looking up” who stays “really positive”. But in the new action flick, Holland says that is not the case and that “it’s not fun”.

He goes on to say,

“It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never with for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”

Those anxiously awaiting the arrival of No Way Home are almost just a month away from its release on December 17. Old villains will come back to play and questions will be answered.

