Tom Holland recently sat down with GQ to talk about his experience working on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home and from beginning to end, the entire production sounds like it was an unorganized nightmare.

Holland recalls the rapidly approaching first day of filming and still not knowing if some of the major players wanted to be involved with the film. “Some people were trying to figure out whether they wanted to do it, and we needed all of them or none,” the Spider-Man star said. This stress was only made worse when, because of complications due to COVID-19, it was decided that filming for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness would need to be pushed back.

Initially, the sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, was set to come out before No Way Home, but because of the pandemic, it was decided that the two films would flip, making No Way Home premiere first. Because of this, the writers were scrambling to change the script and alter the plot even after filming had begun. It seemed that no one really knew what was going on with Holland commenting, “You could ask the director, ‘What happens in act three?’ And his response would be, ‘I’m still trying to figure it out.’”

Holland then reflected on filming “the crescendo scene." For Holland, the excitement of the big moment was short-lived as he quickly realized that something felt off. “I kept stopping and being like, ‘I’m so sorry, I just don’t believe what I’m saying.’” The actor knew he couldn’t sell lines that he didn’t believe in and that didn't hold true to Peter Parker.

When the film’s director, John Watts, approached him about what wasn’t working for him, Holland was honest. He told Watts that it didn’t feel right for him. Holland said, “We sat down, we went through it, and we came up with a new idea. Then we pitched it to the writers, they rewrote it, and it works great.” It looks like one plus to the film’s writers needing to quickly change major plot points due to the Doctor Strange snafu is that they were able to help Holland out in a pinch and by the sounds of it, ended up making the film even stronger.

While we look forward to seeing No Way Home, we also need to prepare ourselves for the changes that come with actors outgrowing roles. Of the longevity of Holland playing the web-shooting hero, he said, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” While we would hate to see him leave, it’s understandable that the 25 year old actor would want to move on to different roles. For now, we’ll be sure to enjoy No Way Home and keep our eyes peeled for the “crescendo scene” that Holland left his own impression on.

