Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. It's finally official: after months, and months, and months of speculation, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are back in the red-and-blue spandex, playing significant parts in Spider-Man: No Way Home as mentors, brother figures, and alternate universe versions of Tom Holland's Peter Parker. And it looks like the fraternity in front of the camera extended behind it, too: in a new article released by Marvel, Holland and co-star Zendaya spoke about the introduction of Maguire and Garfield to the Marvel multiverse, and how the stars bonded off-set as well as on it.

In Maguire's case, the two commented on a few inside jokes that were gestated on the No Way Home set, along with how nervous Holland was to meet his predecessor. In their words:

Holland: We have so many little in-jokes that came up from working with Tobey. ‘Definitely not your dad.’Zendaya: T-McG!Holland: T-McG. Man, he was so funny. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.Zendaya: That first day, I was nervous for you.Holland: Yeah, I was stressed.Zendaya: We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob [Batalon] felt like your parents.Holland: Dropping me off at school?Zendaya: Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn't come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Webs $31.4 Million on Tuesday, Fifth-Highest Tuesday of All TimeHolland called Garfield "the legend himself," commenting that he was "such a lovely guy" and, tellingly, that making No Way Home was a way of the actor "making peace" with his time in the franchise. "It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him," he said. Zendaya continues:

"It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other's back. It was really sweet."

