The domestic box office is continuing its downward spiral after an encouraging summer. Heavily discounted ticket prices in celebration of National Cinema Day resulted in the greatest single-day attendance this year, but the $3 tickets did little to bolster the box office. Case in point, an extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, claimed the top spot, nine months after the original version broke box office records across the world.

The re-release, which includes 11 unseen minutes of footage, pushed the film’s domestic total to $812 million. The film made $6 million across the weekend and is expected to close out the extended Labor Day window with $7.6 million. But the race can’t be called just yet, with Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick snapping at Spidey’s heels with an estimated $5.5 million between Friday and Sunday, and $7 million over the extended four-day weekend.

The year’s biggest film has also passed $700 million at the domestic box office, becoming only the sixth film in history to do so. It is now hours away from passing Black Panther’s $700.42 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest domestic release ever (unadjusted for inflation, of course). If there has been one resounding sign this year that audiences will still show up at theaters if the film demands to be seen on the big screen, it’s the success of Maverick (and, perhaps, Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sony’s Bullet Train fell by just 10% and claimed the third spot with $5.4 million across three days, which will inflate to $6.8 million over the extended weekend. This takes the film’s running domestic total to over $86 million — a so-so result for a $90 million Japan-set action film starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, the man behind Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Deadpool 2.

The animated film DC League of Super-Pets could also take the third spot, once the actual numbers come in. The film is estimated to have made $5.4 million across three days and is projected to finish the extended Labor Day weekend with $6 million, taking its running domestic total to over $80 million. Meanwhile, last week’s number one film — the vampire horror The Invitation — rounded out the top five with $4.7 million between Friday and Sunday, and an estimated $5.7 million across the extended weekend. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $14.7 million.

Some respite can be expected later this month when Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama Don’t Worry Darling debuts in theaters, but until then, it’s going to be slim pickings at the box office. You can watch our interview with Marvel boss Kevin Feige here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.