At long last, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was finally released last night. Fans have been clamoring for months to get a first look at the highly anticipated sequel, which has been shrouded in secrecy all throughout its production. A few leaks here and there have let us in on some of the plot – namely the return of characters from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies as a consequence of the multiverse. But the No Way Home trailer confirmed once and for all what’s really going on, and what the story of this third Tom Holland Spider-Man sequel will actually entail.

The trailer also included some hints at what we might expect from No Way Home and beyond, as Sony Pictures has big plans for its Marvel Comics characters going forward. Let’s dive into exactly what we learned in this Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer analysis.

RELATED: The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Can't Possible Live Up to the Hype — and That's OK

The Plot of No Way Home

Image via Sony Pictures

Anticipation for No Way Home has been high for a long time now, but it was only with this trailer that we actually learned the plot of the movie. The film picks up in the wake of Far From Home, the ending of which saw Peter Parker’s secret identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Now not only is Parker not anonymous, but misinformation has pegged him as a villain for his actions against Mysterio.

Looking for a way out, and a way to protect his friends and family, Peter seeks out Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks him to perform a spell that will make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. But in true Peter Parker fashion, Peter messes with Strange while performing the spell, and something goes sideways. “We tampered with the stability of space-time,” Strange tells Peter after the whiffed spell seems to have altered the world around them. “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little. The problem is you, trying to live two different lives. The longer you do it, the more dangerous it becomes.”

The trailer doesn’t exactly confirm where and when Parker and Strange end up, but the arrival of some familiar villains certainly suggest they’ve tapped into the multiverse in a big way, and are now somehow merged with – at the very least – the Tobey Maguire timeline of Spider-Man movies.

Even Doctor Strange’s Winter Attire Is a Costume

Image via Sony Pictures

A little side-bar here, but when Peter goes to visit Doctor Strange in the Sanctum Sanctorum, for some reason it’s all chilly and snowy. The big takeaway from this scene is that while Strange is wearing a Parka to keep warm, even his big puffy coat is in the shape of his iconic superhero costume. Now that’s narcissism.

Peter Parker May or May Not End Up in the Black Spider-Man Suit From Spider-Man 3

Image via Sony Pictures

There’s a very quick shot in the trailer where it looks like Peter is wearing the black Spider-Man suit from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 – you know, the one with Emo Spidey, where Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man got all hot and bothered. How and why does Holland’s Parker end up here? It’s unclear, but we can only hope this means we get to see him do Maguire’s “cool guy” dance.

Green Goblin Is Back

Image via Sony Pictures

Willem Dafoe has declined to comment on whether he’s part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the trailer here seems to suggest he’s back. We see Green Goblin’s pumpkin bombs from the Raimi movies appear on the freeway, suggesting that Dafoe will be reprising his iconic villain once more.

Doc Ock Is Looking Fabulous

Image via Sony

Speaking of reprisals, the trailer is buttoned with a digitally de-aged Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doc Ock from Raimi’s iconic sequel Spider-Man 2. Molina actually let loose a lot of details about his role in a previous interview, explaining that his character appears in No Way Home from the same time frame in which Doc Ock died in Spider-Man 2. With the multiverse and all this is clearly a timeline in which Doc Ock doesn’t get defeated by Maguire’s Spider-Man, but also not one that’s had a lot of time pass since he terrorized the city.

Sony Is Probably Building to the Sinister Six

Image via Sony Pictures

So we’ve got Green Goblin and Doc Ock confirmed in this trailer, and we also know for sure that Jamie Foxx is back as Electro from the Andrew Garfield-fronted The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Any comics fan knows this can only mean one thing: the Sinister Six is coming together. The Sinister Six was a group of Spider-Man villains who banded together to do a lot of bad stuff, and it appears we’ve got at least half the team here in No Way Home. Add in Michael Keaton’s Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming and one more, and you’ve got the full lineup.

Sony previously tried to get a Sinister Six movie off the ground after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Drew Goddard writing and directing, but the Sony leak put a halt to development and the studio decided to team up with Marvel Studios on a reboot instead. But this is all to say the studio has been thinking about the Sinister Six for a long time, so it’s a safe bet that either they’ll form up in No Way Home and provide a formidable foe for Holland’s Peter Parker, or No Way Home will serve as a jumping off point of sorts, after which Sony can move forward with its own Sinister Six movie – likely without Marvel Studios’ involvement, just like they’ve done with Venom and the upcoming Morbius movie.

The Title Now Makes a Lot of Sense

Image via Sony Pictures

The “No Way Home” in the title of the new movie now comes into focus, as clearly Holland’s Peter Parker gets in over his head as he’s transported to a different universe – perhaps one where he’s not Spider-Man, but someone else is. And perhaps the central focus of the movie is Parker and Strange trying to find their way back to their own universe.

KEEP READING: Every Spider-Man Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

Simon Helberg on ‘Annette’ and His Thoughts on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Finale He also talks about his unique fight scene with Adam Driver.

Read Next