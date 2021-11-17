Arriving with a supreme level of fanfare, the second full trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here, and fans are likely buzzing about everything they've seen. That includes the return of several villains from past iterations of Spidey on the big screen, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and, perhaps the biggest kahuna, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. All are coming from what appears like a rip in the Metaverse, now challenging Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

With seemingly the biggest villain count for Spider-Man (or any comic book hero) on the big screen so far, that's a lot of faces and personalities to keep track of. But don't worry, if you feel a bit lost in the weeds I'm here to help you get on a more clear track. Here I will give a very brief rundown of the villain with the most screen time in the trailer — Doc Ock — in prep for No Way Home next month.

Comic Book Origins

Dr. Otto Octavius is a brilliant scientist who turned to a life of crime when a radiation accident left four mechanical arms fused to his body, which he can control with his thoughts. He made his first appearance in the third issue of “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in July 1963 and has remained a primary antagonist for Spidey ever since. He’s invaded Parker’s personal life by trying to marry his Aunt May ("Amazing Spider-Man" #130); formed the Sinister Six by enlisting Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio, Electro, Sandman, and Vulture, and; so much more, including having his mind transferred into Parker’s body and actually becoming Spider-Man in “The Superior Spider-Man” series. Having a gifted scientific mind himself, Parker has in Doc Ock an archnemesis not unlike himself — a man he could’ve possibly been had he chosen not to dedicate his life to the role of a hero.

Appearance in Spider-Man 2

That last bit is what made him the perfect villain for the second entry of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies starring Tobey Maguire — 2004’s Spider-Man 2 — in which Parker begins to question his role as a hero. While you think he would’ve learned his lesson the first time around about getting close to an idol of his in the scientific field, Parker meets Alfred Molina’s Octavius as a scientist trying to make a breakthrough in fusion technology, getting close to him as he begins to see him as a mentor. As to be expected, something goes wrong, and — despite intervention from Spider-Man — his wife Rosalie (Donna Murphy) dies and four giant arms are fused to his back and start to infect his mind.

While he initially contemplated throwing himself and the arms in the river, they convince him to start his project once again, and he turns to rob a bank to fund his endeavor, then aiming to take out Spidey as well. Like Parker, he’s a man who inherited great power, but instead of taking his own advice and using his talents for the “betterment of mankind,” he becomes mad with ambition and revenge toward Spider-Man, who he believes killed his wife. Much like in the comics, Octavius is the antithesis of Parker — but luckily he realizes the error of his ways in the end. In a final act of redemption, he uses his arms to sink his city-threatening device into the river, killing himself in the process.

Molina’s Return for No Way Home

It was speculated Molina, along with several other Spider-Man movie actors, would be back for an epic crossover in the yet-to-be-titled third solo outing for this MCU Spidey. While likely told to keep it all on the hush-hush, Molina had no qualms with talking about his involvement, which then made it less of a surprise — but no less cool — when he showed his face in the first No Way Home trailer. Now with the second full trailer swinging about, we have a better idea of what kind of role he'll be playing in his return. Acknowledging Holland's Parker as "not Peter Parker", Octavius seems to get captured. In a sort of Hannibal Lecter way, does a bit of talking with Parker, but for how long he stays there (he utilizes some major arm upgrades at one point, it seems) we will have to wait and see.

