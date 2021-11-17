We are officially a month away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the new trailer is not even a day old yet, but that has not stopped fans from analyzing every single detail. One such detail involves one of the epic final shots in the trailer where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is facing off against Electro, The Lizard, and Sandman. In the Brazilian trailer, the sequence lasts a few seconds longer, and shows what looks to be The Lizard getting punched in the face by an invisible presence.

This has taken the internet by storm and led many to believe that either Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield are in the movie, and have been edited out of the trailer. Every Marvel fan was hoping that this trailer would possibly show off multiple Spider-Men, but that, unfortunately, did not happen. This trailer, with all its villainous reveals and multiverse craziness, has only led to more questions, especially since it does appear that at least one character has been edited out of the trailer.

Even though people like Garfield and Holland have denied this contentious topic multiple times, anything is possible at this point — especially since this is not the first time Marvel has pulled a stunt like this in a trailer in the name of keeping secrets, and many actors in the MCU have withheld the truth on numerous occasions for the same reason.

Image Via Sony Pictures

In any case, it looks like Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, despite all the leaks, want to leave certain experiences for the theater. In a trailer that sees the return of J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, Jamie Foxx's Electro, and a ton of nostalgia-fueled reveals, there are some things best left to the moviegoing experience. It may not seem that way right now, but when every fan walks out of the theater next month, that payoff will hopefully be worth it. Invisible men aside, this film looks to be packed to the brim with surprises and, whether or not multiple Spider-Men are in the movie, edits like this only make the speculation-filled wait more exciting.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters on December 17. It is once again directed by Jon Watts and stars Holland, Foxx, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Check out the clip in question below:

