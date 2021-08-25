Sony Pictures announced that the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has broken the 24-hour all-time record for most global views, previously held by Avengers: Endgame. According to Sony, the trailer has also generated the largest 24-hour global social media conversation volume of all time. If that’s not an Avengers-level achievement, we don’t know what is.

No Way Home’s trailer came out on August 23, unleashing the Multiverse and shattering Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) reality, which would already be reason enough for the buzz. However, the trailer also gave us the first look of Alfred Molina returning as Doc Ock for the first time since 2004's Spider-Man 2, and a quick look at a Pumpkin bomb makes it seem incredibly likely we could also see the return of Willem Dafoe. With so many returning characters teased, fans have been unraveling every frame of No Way Home’s trailer in hopes of finding another secret hidden in plain sight. So, it’s no wonder that the new trailer got 355.5 million trailer views in 24 hours, beating Avengers: Endgame 289 million views by a large marge.

Molina is not the only actor reprising villains from previous iterations of Spider-Man, as Jamie Foxx is also set to return as Electro. A LEGO set from the film also teased the return of the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), which would mean Sony is only missing a single villain to bring the Sinister Six to the big screen. Considering that Sony recently renamed its cinematic universe to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, it’s possible the hero might cross paths with other villains that Sony is setting up in solo movies, such as Tom Hardy’s Venom or Jared Leto's Morbius

To open the Multiverse and allow Holland to jump from the MCU to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong). J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) is also coming back to torment Peter Parker. Mixing faces from Spider-Man’s past and MCU characters, No Way Man is promising to be the most ambitious Marvel crossover since Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Jon Watts, with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau. Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring Multiverse craziness to theaters on December 17.

