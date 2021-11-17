We're just over a month away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and after a lot of speculation, leaks, denials, and more speculation, the new movie in the universe formerly known as SPUMC (The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) has finally released its second trailer — and it's enough to make the wait for the film's release even harder, because No Way Home cannot come soon enough.

After having his Homecoming, and being Far From Home, No Way Home brings Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy to a close ahead of an uncertain future. Will we see a new actor put on the mask, or will Holland's Peter Parker continue to swing through the streets of New York City? Only time will tell.

The new trailer doubles down on the number of bad guys that were teased the first time around. We get a much better look at Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Gunther Octavius, a.k.a Doc Ock, who seems a little befuddled by this new Peter Parker he clearly doesn't recognize. Jamie Foxx also makes his first on-screen appearance in the trailer as Electro, and we hear the voice of a certain Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) thrown into the mix (although we've seen him teased via the first trailer and posters). But the bad guys — including previous Spidey movie villains Lizard and Sandman — might not be the only ones who have slipped through the multiverse cracks, as the end of the trailer implies.

Image Via Sony Pictures

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland Praises Returning Villains and Says This Film Will Be Darker Than First Two

In addition to Holland's Peter Parker, the film brings back Jacob Batalon's Ned, and Zendaya's MJ after the events of the previous movie forever changed Peter's world. In an attempt to make everyone forget that he's also Spider-Man, Peter turns to the world's worst sorcerer (but supposedly a pretty decent doctor) Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to try and alter everyone's memories, but something goes wrong and impacts the entire universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on December 17. Watch the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Reveals the Multiverse and Doctor Octopus About those rumors...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email