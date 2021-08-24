He's had his Homecoming, he's been Far From Home — but now, for Peter Parker, there's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest movie in the SPUMC (The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) has finally released its first teaser trailer, and it promises an epic, emotional sendoff to the latest Spider-Man trilogy.

No Way Home brings back Tom Holland's Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon's Ned, and Zendaya's MJ after the events of the previous movie forever changed Peter's world. Jon Watts returns to direct the last movie in the trilogy from a script by returning writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Also coming back for the latest Spidey movie are cast members Marisa Tomei, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Jon Favreau, and Hannibal Buress, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, who returns to assist Peter in dealing with the ramifications of his secret identity now being made public — via magic, of course.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch previously teased that No Way Home will start to reveal Sony's grand plan to bridge their SPUMC characters with the MCU proper:

“There actually is a plan. I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed. The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige] There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Of course, No Way Home has more than its fair share of questions it needs to answer. There's the whole thing where the world knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man thanks to a surprise J.K. Simmons cameo in Far From Home, and there's the fact that Peter was not only outed as Spider-Man, but as the murderer of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. Oh, and there's the little thing of Alfred Molina confirming that he will appear in No Way Home, reprising his role as Doc Ock from the Sam Raimi trilogy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters on December 17. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

