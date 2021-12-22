Spidey just can't stop swinging. Just when you thought the web-slinger might start losing momentum, he's continued breaking records: Spider-Man: No Way Home hit $751.3 million at the worldwide box office on Tuesday, with a $31.4 million domestic take. That gives Spidey the fifth-highest Tuesday take of all time, behind franchise predecessors Spider-Man: Far From Home ($39.2 million on opening), and The Amazing Spider-Man ($35 million, second day), with Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($37.3 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($33.1 million) rounding off the remaining spots.

What's more... that domestic total marks the highest five-day December cume of all time at $328.7 million, another record for the spandexed superhero in a month which often boasts gargantuan tent pole releases. While the film's per theater average is steadily declining from the huge figures we saw on its Friday opening, coming in at $7,242 per venue, it's still a welcome shot in the arm for exhibitors across the country. Hopefully this should provide something of a financial buffer, too, if theaters are levied with restrictions owing to the rise of Omicron.

Looking towards the international market, the film has continued its steady dominance in theaters across the globe, not least in Europe and South America. It grossed $38.6 million on Tuesday internationally, bringing its overseas cume to $422.6 million - and that's without the Chinese market, where No Way Home is yet to guarantee a home (and, of course, a release date). The United Kingdom marks the top draw ($52.7 million), even amid the increasing uncertainty around the near-future of theaters there, with Omicron leading to a sharp rise of transmissions and becoming the dominant Covid-19 variant. Mexico has brought in $41.4 million, with South Korea ($27.1 million), France ($26.2 million), and Brazil ($24.4 million) rounding off the top five overseas markets.

Relatedly, the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which remains attached to the post-credits reel of Spider-Man: No Way Home, was released online earlier today. It looks to pick up soon after the climactic events of WandaVision, heavily featuring Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, along with an evil version of Doctor Strange.

The film was hit by a barrage of re-shoots and additional photography at the end of this year, allegedly in support of new character introductions and cameos brought in the wake of the success of Loki and No Way Home. Well, if the box office for the latter is anything to go by, it certainly makes for a winning strategy. Up up and away, web!

In case you've been hiding under a rock, Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

