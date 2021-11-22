If you're anything like us, you'll be combing through every trailer, TV spot, and snippet of footage released from Spider-Man: No Way Home until the film is finally released in December. The anticipation for a Marvel flick surely hasn't been this big since Avengers: Endgame, and that offered a crossover of seismic proportions hitherto unseen on the big screen. Now Sony Pictures Canada has released a handful of new TV spots for the upcoming Spidey extravaganza, and while we've seen much of the footage before - not least in the newly released official trailer - there are some eye-catching cameos and great new line-reads to sink our famished teeth into.

The trailers have thus far centered the action around one setting: the notorious bridge. It bodes a big, early battle between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, with what is presumably Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin getting involved in the action. The TV spots give us a great extended look at this sequence, with some funny back-and-forth between Spidey and the many-armed Doc. In the spot titled "Help," Ock says that he "underestimated" Peter, presumably because this is the first time he's seen his fancy new Iron Spider armor, complete with its own set of additional appendages. "Looks like we've got competition," Ock says to his arms, with whom he's apparently made up. Maybe almost drowning at the end of Spider-Man 2 fried his brain, and he's forgotten how they made the good doctor become... well, y'know, a homicidal maniac?

But this Peter, of course, hasn't ever met the new adversary: "Do I know you?" he asks, before getting wrapped up in Ock's arm and dangled upside down like a near-finished Pringles tube. And here sets in a whole other level of confusion for everyone involved, as Ock realizes the baby-faced Tom Holland isn't the much older-looking Tobey Maguire. "You're not Peter Parker," he says. (In retrospect, it's weird to think how Tobey was charged with playing a high-schooler in Spider-Man, given how even then he looked around 30.)

Since that post-credits scene in Far From Home, fans have been desperate to get another look at J.K. Simmons as the cigar-chomping newsman J. Jonah Jameson, and finally, one of the new spots delivers. We only get a split-second shot of a fedora-adorned Jameson, but it's a good one: looking off-camera, ostensibly at gnarly Lizard, he bemusedly asks, "Is that a dinosaur?" On the subject of the villains making up this nefarious supporting cast, we get another shot of Sandman, this time with MCU Spidey in his giant, sandy fist.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on December 17. Check out the new TV spots below.

