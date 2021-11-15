Spider-Man will soon be making an early trip to the United Kingdom's movie screens. According to Digital Spy, Sony will release director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home in the UK on Wednesday, December 15, two days before the film's release date in the United States.

Although fans in the U.S. won't be the first ones to see the film, this is a common release strategy for films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest MCU film, Chloe Zhao's Eternals, was released two days earlier in France, Germany and Sweden. September's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, was released in France, Korea, and Italy two days before its official release in the US. The previous Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Far From Home (also directed by Watts) was released on June 28 in China, before the film's US debut on July 2.

Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor Tom Holland recently talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming third entry in the MCU Spider-Man series.

"It's dark and it's sad, and it's going to be really affecting. You're going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker."

Image Via Sony Pictures RELATED: Tom Holland Pledges to Help His Replacement As Spider-Man Holland also previously said that the cast and crew were treating the film as the end of the current Spider-Man film franchise. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland's Spider-Man will be joined by Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange (played Benedict Cumberbatch), Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius (reprising his role from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2), and Jamie Foxx's Electro/Max Dillion (reprising his role from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Other cast members returning from the previous Spider-Man films include Zendaya (as MJ), Jacob Batalon (as Ned Leeds) and Marisa Tomei (as May Parker). Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the US on December 17. A new trailer for the film is scheduled to be released tomorrow as part of a fan event in LA.

