Most superhero movies agree that one supervillain is more than enough to torment the life of a hero, two at most. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home has five powerful bad guys to face Peter Parker (Tom Holland), brought together by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) from different corners of the Multiverse after a spell goes wrong.

While trying to make the world forget about Spider-Man’s true identity, Peter and Doctor Strange accidentally open the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s doors for Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield.

Each villain has its own set of superpowers, sometimes upgraded for their latest appearance, which means Peter has a really tough time taking everybody down. But who’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s most powerful villain? And how does their latest appearance in theaters showcase their impressive skills? Time to rank every No Way Home villain by how easily they can overpower the Web Crawler.

5. Lizard

Doctor Curt Connors (Ifans) probably won’t be too happy to know he’s at the bottom of the food chain. This brilliant biologist wanted to cure every human illness, and in order to pursue his ambitious goal, he turned his gaze to genetic hybridization. By mixing human and animal DNA, Doctor Curt got exactly what he wanted, and much more. The lizard DNA he injected into his body indeed helped Doctor Curt regrow his amputated arm. But, unfortunately, the process also turned him into the Lizard, a creature with super-strength, improved reflexes and agility, and that can even regenerate itself mid-combat. Oh, and the cherry on top of the scaly cake is that the Lizard becomes obsessed with human evolution and determined to turn everyone else into a reptile just like him.

While the Lizard is without a doubt a powerful foe, he’s still the least threatening menace Spider-Man faces in No Way Home. The Multiverse is bringing some big guns to smash the spider.

4. Doc Ock

Doctor Otto Octavius (Molina) dedicated his life to creating a clean and sustainable source of energy that would change the world forever. But since you cannot hold the power of the sun with your naked hands, Doctor Otto developed four bionic tentacles that can be both used for delicate lab work and for destroying buildings with only a thought of the tentacles’ host. Unfortunately, Doctor Otto attached the bionic tentacles into his spine, giving the mechanical beasts free access to his neural system. Once a chip that prevented the tentacle’s A.I. from infecting his own brain is destroyed in an accident, Otto starts to hear voices inside his head that bring him close to madness. Convinced by the bionic tentacles that the ends justify the means, Otto turns to a life of crime while trying to complete his research.

With four powerful bionic arms, Doctor Octopus can put Peter’s Spider-sense to the test while throwing cars in the hero’s direction and crushing concrete bridges with his claws. With some extra limbs to help him move through the city, Doc Ock can also climb any surface, making it easy for him to chase Spider-Man whenever the hero might swing. Doctor Octopus is a formidable foe, but there are still bigger fishes to fry in the Multiverse sea.

3. Green Goblin

Trying to prove his supersoldier serum was a success, Norman Osborn (Dafoe) injected himself with a formula that enhanced his strength, agility, and reflexes. Besides being a superhuman menace, Osborn is also a genius capable of building explosive grenades that disintegrate his enemies with a flash. Finally, Osborn uses a high-tech glider to fly between New York’s buildings and chase his enemies on air. So, basically, the Green Goblin has an arsenal of high-tech tools that make him deadly, just like Doc Ock. However, like the Lizard, the Green Goblin is also a powerful foe even without his gear. To make things worse, the Green Goblin is a different psychopathic personality inhabiting Osborn’s brain, making this villain an unpredictable killing machine that is ready to destroy everyone Peter loves to prove he’s the superior man.

Besides combining the powers of a supersoldier serum and advanced military tech, the Green Goblin is also the cruelest villain Peter has to face. The Green Goblin’s bloodlust alone gives him an edge against other villains for the title of most powerful Spider-Man enemy. Even so, two villains are more impressive.

2. Sandman

Sandman is the first enemy on this list without a Ph.D. However, what the villain lacks in brain, he surely compensates for in brawn. Flint Marko (Church) got his powers after falling into an experimental particle accelerator while escaping prison. The particle accelerator binds Flint’s molecules with sand, giving him absolute control over dirt particles. That means the Sandman can absorb dirt and increase his size until he towers New York City’s tallest building. The villain can also change his density to make him hard as rock or so light he can float in the breeze.

No Way Home does a great job showcasing the Sandman’s impressive abilities, as the villain shapeshifts mid-combat, getting the upper hand against his enemies. By controlling sand, the villain can also burry his enemies with ease, crushing even Spider-Man below the weight of an earthly tomb. There’s one No Way Home villain, though, that is the unquestionable king of raw power. And that’s all thanks to a Stark upgrade.

1. Electro

Maxwell Dillon’s (Foxx) body turns into raw energy after falling into a vat filled with genetically modified electric eels. The eels tear Max’s flesh and contaminate his DNA, turning him into a blue figure that drains electricity. Since Max’s body is full of energy, he can use the power grid to move fast, shoot electric beams, and even use electricity to trap his enemies in place. Like the Sandman, Electro’s unique physiology turns him into a powerful menace. However, Electro is even deadlier than his villain companion in No Way Home for a simple reason: Electro got a Stark Industries upgrade (and a new body that’s no longer blue).

Electro can already drain energy from any electric source to increase his own powers without an upgrade. And since the entire world is sustained by electricity, that makes Electro a dangerous foe. However, in No Way Home, Electro gets his hand on an arc reactor, the same technology that powers up Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) suit. That means Electro has a battery attached to his body that can give him more power than he's ever had in his entire life. So while every No Way Home villain is a threat on their own, Electro is the only bad guy to get an upgrade, and that makes him soar over the competition for the title of most powerful villain in the film.

