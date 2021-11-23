Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland, revealed the incredible tool Spider-Man: No Way Home used to keep its returning villains a secret: long black cloaks. Holland made the reveal during a Los Angeles fan event (via Comicbook.com) in which the star also shared how the use of cloaks led to an unexpected encounter in the set.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. Of course, the return of all these villains had to be kept a secret during production, which meant forcing all the actors to walk around on set with black coaks, preventing curious fans from snapping unintentional behind-the-scenes pictures.

While black cloaks helped keep things under wraps, it also led to a funny encounter between Holand and one of the classic villains. As Holland tells it:

“It's actually a funny story when I met Willem for the first time. Obviously, at that time, all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film. So they would walk around set with these cloaks on. Naturally, these guys were very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life," Holland revealed. "I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak. I was like, 'Watch out, mate.' He took his cloak off, and I almost got really scared — Oh shit, the Goblin's here.”

No Way Home will deal with MCU’s Multiverse, allowing Sony to bring their previous takes of Spider-Man into the MCU. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

Since Holland has been very vocal about retiring the Web-Shooters, No Way Home can also create the opportunity for a new Spider-Man to jump into the MCU web. Besides that, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage shattering the barrier between the SPUMC and the MCU and Tom Hardy’s Venom reportedly making a cameo in Morbius, Sony is putting a lot of money and energy into the idea of a shared universe. So, it might not take long for Holland to pass the torch to a new actor.

We’ll probably get a better idea of what happens next once Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the Multiverse on December 17.

