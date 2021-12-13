Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters this week, bringing back many villains from Sony’s previous iterations of the web-crawler. While many are excited to see their favorite villains return to fight Spider-Man, the roster of villains was originally intended to stay a secret, says No Way Home star Tom Holland.

Speaking to Yahoo about the pressure of keeping the Marvel Cinematic Universe's secrets, Holland and co-star Zendaya remembered that Sony’s initial marketing strategy was to pretend No Way Home was all about a big fight between Peter Parker and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In Holland’s words, Sony wanted to “make the film seem like a civil war between myself [Spider-Man] and Doctor Strange,” hiding the truth about the villains’ return until No Way Home hit theaters. The task would have been “impossible," says Holland, who also claims to be “pretty tired of constantly lying and deceiving people.”

Sony’s plans indeed changed as No Way Home moved to the last stages of its production. Maybe the change of focus in marketing had something to do with Alfred Molina spoiling his appearance in No Way Home. More than a year ago, Molina confirmed the then-rumors about him returning as Doctor Octopus, a villain he played in the second installment of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. From Molina’s confirmation, it wasn’t hard to figure out the rumors surrounding Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro were also true. And now, Sony has not only shown footage of the two villains in action but also Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin returning.

Sony’s reveal of the villain’s return has proved lucrative to the company. With all the buzz surrounding No Way Home, it’s no wonder the next Spider-Man adventure is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2021. Early projections put No Way Home domestic box office between $190 and $250 million in its first weekend. For comparison, Black Widow took $80.3 million on its first weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings $75.3 million, and Eternals $69.5 million. So, it’s hard to argue with Sony’s commercial strategy. However, let’s imagine for one second that we discovered inside the theater all these characters were returning. How cool would that be?

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17.

