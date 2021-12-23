Even with new Christmas releases like 'The Matrix Resurrections' the story of the amazing Spider-Man’s box office continues.

Wednesday saw the release of three major new films, but that has not stopped Spider-Man: No Way Home’s continued box office dominance. On Wednesday, this capper to the Tom Holland trilogy of Spider-Man films made $27.8 million.

After 6 days at the North American box office, the film has collectively brought in $356.5 million, which makes it the 3rd best for that time frame only behind Avengers: Endgame at $452.3 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $363.4 million. In just 6 days, No Way Home has made about $751.3 million worldwide and it is closing in on No Time To Die at $774 million for the title of highest-grossing Hollywood film of the pandemic era.

The only competition this superhero epic seems to have is The Matrix Resurrections, which opened on Wednesday to $6.4 million. That may seem like a low number when we compare it to No Way Home, but when compared to the rest of The Matrix franchise, this fourth entry is on par with most of the series. The Matrix drew in $4.8 million on its opening day with a 5 day gross of $37.3 million, The Matrix Reloaded brought in $5 million with a weekend gross of $91.7 million, and The Matrix Revolutions grossed $24.3 million on its opening day before taking in another $48.4 million the following weekend. The projections for Resurrections is hovering around $20 million in its 1st three days while looking to make $35 million over the five-day Christmas weekend.

Image via Warner Bros.

The only other two major releases to come out on Wednesday were the animated film Sing 2 and the Kingsman prequel The King’s Man. Sing 2 made a very respectable $8 million and is on pace to make $42-50 million in its first 5 days While The King’s Man took in $2.3 million with it looking to make around $10 million in that same five-day time span.

Overall, Spider-Man is holding the box office lead firmly, while The Matrix Resurrections is looking to capitalize off the heels of No Way Home’s success while Sing 2 is successfully catering to a much younger audience.

