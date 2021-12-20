Spider-Man: No Way Home has, quite understandably, destroyed the box office. Since opening last week, the highly anticipated return of the web-slinger to theaters has drawn people out of their homes in droves despite the ongoing threat of the pandemic. Estimates had the film grossing a whopping $582.7 million globally, which would not only be the most ever for a Sony Pictures film but the third-largest global box office debut ever. Even in the ever-popular Tom Holland trilogy of Spidey flicks, No Way Home takes the cake and it's not particularly close, even with the pandemic and a new variant as a handicap.

Except, those estimates weren't completely accurate. No Way Home actually broke the $600 million mark worldwide, garnering a total of $600.8 million at the box office. This came in part from a boost in international numbers which originally sat at around $334 million and now sits at $340.8 million across 60 international markets and 38,900 locations. Moreover, the film is now said to have made $260 million domestically, passing Avengers: Infinity War to become the second highest-grossing domestic opening of all time. It only adds to the absurdity of the film's success which, again, comes as other entertainment establishments are closing down as the Omicron variant spreads.

Spidey has all the runway in the world to continue raking in the dough too. None of its competitors are from nearly as large a franchise nor are they as hyped, with only the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections holding a candle to the titan that is the MCU. Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, one of the biggest films out right now not called No Way Home, only pulled in a mere $2.9 million over the weekend. Such box office domination simply hasn't been seen since Avengers: Endgame went scorched earth and set an unreachable high bar at over $357 million.

Word of mouth will work wonders for the film going forward as well, as the film holds a 94% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a perfect A+ from CinemaScore. It joins only a select few other MCU films like The Avengers, Black Panther, and Endgame in receiving the fabled A+ rating. Starring Holland alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stranger, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, No Way Home has been a major crowd pleaser so far, bringing back fan-favorite Spider-Man villains of old like Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

