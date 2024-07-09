The Big Picture Lamorne Morris joins Spider-Noir cast as Robbie Robertson.

Spider-Noir also stars Nicolas Cage as the titular hero and will air on MGM+ and Prime Video.

Harry Bradbeer is set to direct the first two episodes.

The upcoming Spider-Noir television series (newly updated from its previous Noir title) just received a massive update. Lamorne Morris has joined the cast of the project as Robbie Robertson. In the Marvel comic books, the character is known for being one of the most important journalists from the Daily Bugle. Morris will be a series regular. In the world where Nicolas Cage will be running around as the titular hero, Robbie Robertson will do whatever it takes to take the next step in his career. Hopefully, he'll be able to stay away from the dangerous action Spider-Man will face in the vintage version of New York City.

Spider-Noir will premiere on MGM+'s linear channel in the United States and will be released through Prime Video for the rest of the world. Harry Bradbeer will direct the first two episodes of the upcoming series. Before diving deep into the 1930s version of New York City, the filmmaker was involved with titles such as Fleabag and the Enola Holmes movies. Spider-Noir will represent a very different type of detective story, as the unique visual style the hero is portrayed through in the comic books will provide the team behind the series with plenty of material to take inspiration from.

An animated version of the hero was portrayed by Cage in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The vigilante was introduced as a dramatic and melancholic detective who came from a universe that looked like a classic noir movie. Spider-Noir was announced earlier this year as Sony Pictures continues expanding its upcoming slate of productions based around the web-slinging superhero. While the next Venom movie claws its way toward box office success, projects such as Spider-Noir will allow the studio to bring the intellectual property to television.

Lamorne Morris' Impressive Career

Lamorne Morris might be ready to join the world of Spider-Noir, but audiences know him from very different projects from the one he's about to work on. Morris played Winston Bishop in New Girl across the comedy series' seven seasons. As one of the main stars of New Girl alongside Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, and Max Greenfield, Morris quickly won the viewers' hearts with his unique sense of humor. Morris also recently appeared as Deputy Witt Farr in Fargo. Regardless of the challenges Robbie Robertson will have to face in Spider-Noir, Lamorne Morris has proven time and time again that he can command the screen in any project.

A release date hasn't been set for Spider-Noir. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.