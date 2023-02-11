Sony's recent projects centering around the Spider-Man IP have been... interesting, to say the least. Don't get us wrong, Sony has delivered a wealth of content that has turned the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man into one of the most popular superheroes of all time. The original trilogy from Sam Raimi, the two Andrew Garfield films, and the current collaboration between Sony and Marvel Studios that brought Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beloved by fans everywhere. That being said, Sony's recent solo attempts haven't been as warmly received, with the two Venom films and Morbius (2022) failing to pick up speed for their planned "villainverse". Just when it seemed that Marvel Studios may be the better choice to take the reins of the franchise, Sony threw a curveball with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). The Oscar-winning hit from The LEGO Movie (2014) creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller was Spidey's first animated feature film and took fans of the web-head on a hysterically funny, surprisingly emotional, and beautifully animated thrill ride that stands proudly next to Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as a contender for the best Spider-Man film ever made. Into the Spider-Verse introduced quite a few variants of Spidey from various other dimensions, and one of the standouts was easily Spider-Man Noir. Voiced by the great Nicolas Cage, this alternate version of Peter Parker comes from a dimension that's set in the 1930s, where this darker and grittier version of Spider-Man is a tough-as-nails detective. Often seen with a mysterious trench coat and a lethal revolver, this version of Spider-Man finds himself fighting crime at a time when the Great Depression is sweeping the United States and World War II is engulfing the globe.

It's a fascinating and original take on a beloved character, and his appearance in Into the Spider-Verse launched him from a cult classic into a fan favorite. Perhaps seeing how much potential a story centering on this rough and gruff detective Spidey has, Lord and Miller have begun development on a Spider-Man Noir live-action series. This marks Sony's first-ever live-action series to star Spider-Man, with the first in the franchise technically being the upcoming Silk series. To learn more about the crew, comic origins, and streaming home of the ambitious new series, here is everything we know so far about Spider-Man Noir.

Does Spider-Man Noir Have a Trailer?

At the time of this writing, Spider-Man Noir was only just announced on Thursday, February 9, 2023. With no cast and production crew currently set, the show is likely still in early pre-production and won't begin principal photography for quite a while. That means we'll have to be patient for a first look at the new series. But while we wait, you could check out this featurette for Into the Spider-Verse introducing Spider-Man Noir:

Where Is Spider-Man Noir Releasing?

On November 17, 2022, Sony announced that they would be partnering with Prime Video to bring Silk to the streaming world. It appears that will also be the case with Spider-Man Noir, with the show's announcement confirming that Prime Video would be the streaming home for this crime-solving Spider-Man. Prime Video has developed quite a few major players in the world of super-powered television, with the violent satires The Boys (2019-) and Invincible (2021-) being prime examples. Still, Silk and Spider-Man Noir represent the first original series to join the Prime Video library to be based on Marvel Comics characters.

Does Spider-Man Noir Have a Release Window?

Again, because the show is in such early development, we won't be getting an idea of when the show will be coming out for quite a while. We'll have to wait to see when Spider-Man Noir will swing onto Prime Video.

What Are the Comic Origins of Spider-Man Noir?

The version of Peter B. Parker that would become Spider-Man Noir resides in Earth-90214, a world that's currently locked in the 1930s. As you might expect, Parker is bitten by a unique kind of spider, though instead of a radioactive science experiment, it's connected to an all-powerful Spider God. That's not the only major difference, as this variant of Peter Parker is not the light-hearted quip machine that we all know and love. This Spidey's personality is more akin to that of Batman and The Punisher, with his iconic motto of "with great power comes great responsibility" replaced by "if there is too much power, then it is the responsibility of the people to take it away". Spider-Man Noir's dedication to striking fear into the hearts of New York's criminals leads him to conduct most of his activities at night and by himself. Plus, Spider-Man Noir also has no problem taking the lives of criminals, even going as far as to use his own revolvers.

The reason for this more pessimistic Spider-Man is likely the far darker death of Uncle Ben. In this universe, Ben was killed by Adrian Toomes, most well-known as the Vulture. Rather than a high-flying scavenger, this Toomes is a brutal serial killer and cannibal, and he took part in his vices when he devoured Ben's corpse. Toomes is certainly a fundamentally evil force, but he's only a lackey of the true threat to New York - the nefarious mob boss known as The Goblin. Uncle Ben's death is what inspires Peter to go full-blown detective vigilante, taking on cases to track down the mystery of who The Goblin and his Enforcers are and how he can stop them. Spider-Man Noir succeeded in taking down The Goblin and his empire. His later adventures included tangles with Doctor Otto Octavius, going toe to toe with the Nazi Party, and even venturing into the Spider-Verse and meeting alternate versions of himself.

Who Is Making Spider-Man Noir?

Phil Lord and Chris Miller produced the now beloved Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse, and it's just another notch in their impressive resume that includes Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009), The LEGO Movie, and the 21 Jump Street films. The show's writer is Oren Uziel, who previously worked with Lord and Miller on 22 Jump Street (2014). The rest of the crew has not yet been disclosed.

Who's In the Cast of Spider-Man Noir?

The cast of Spider-Man Noir has not yet been released, so it's anyone's guess who will be donning the Spider's cowl this time around. Hopefully, given that he voiced the character in Into the Spider-Verse, Nicolas Cage will have a role in the show. In fact, Cage would be a pretty solid choice for Norman Osborn as well, the classic Spidey villain also known as The (Green) Goblin.