A new live-action Spider-Man series is coming to Prime Video, but it won't be the one we are all used to seeing. According to a new report from Variety, Amazon is developing a live-action series focusing on Spider-Man Noir. The untitled series will be set in 1930s New York in the midst of the Great Depression and will follow an older, more experienced hero.

Per the Variety report, sources close to the project have confirmed that the show will take place in its own universe and will not feature Peter Parker as Spider-Man. This is the second known Prime Video project based on Marvel characters whose rights are controlled by Sony. Silk: Spider Society is also in the works at Amazon, with Angela Kang at the helm as showrunner.

Oren Uziel will write the Spider-Man Noir series while also serving as an executive producer. Joining him in production are Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who also produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer.

Uziel most recently contributed to the screenplay for The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. His other credits include 22 Jump Street, 2021's Mortal Kombat and The Cloverfield Paradox. He has also worked on the scripts for upcoming releases John Wick 4 and the live-action adaptation of Borderlands.

The Spider-Man Noir comics originally debuted in 2009 as part of Marvel's Noir universe. This version of Spider-Man lives in Depression-era New York City where he is bitten by a spider hidden inside a stolen artifact. He then has visions of a spider god who grants him superpowers. The character previously appeared onscreen in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man voiced by Milo Ventimiglia. His most prolific appearance came in Into the Spider-Verse, where he was voiced by Nicolas Cage. The Amazon series will be the first live-action appearance of Spider-Man Noir.

Sony has released multiple Spider-Man live-action films in the past and currently works with Marvel Studios on the franchise starring Tom Holland. Sony is also the studio behind Into the Spider-Verse, which earned an Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature in 2019. Two sequels to the film are currently in development, with the first- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse- to be released in June of this year.

Sony has also released live-action films centered around other Spider-Man characters, such as Venom starring Tom Hardy and Morbius with Jared Leto. Other characters such as Kraven The Hunter and Madame Web are set to make their debut on the big screen, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Dakota Johnson, respectively.

