Amazon Studios' upcoming love-action Spider-Man Noir series has landed a big name. Steve Lightfoot, who served as showrunner on Marvel's The Punisher, will serve as co-showrunner for the series set in 1930s New York, written by Oren Uziel. No cast for the series has been announced.