Cage's character is an aging private investigator grappling with his past as the city's superhero.

The show is created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal as executive producers.

Nicolas Cage has done a bit of everything in Hollywood, but now he is getting ready to take on uncharted territory with his first television show: MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video's live-action Spider-Man Noir series. Cage will portray the titular alternate version of the iconic webhead, reprising his role from the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and he recently gave some more details on the upcoming show in an interview with The New Yorker.

"I mean, the fantasy would be that I could try to aspire to be something more Golden Age," Cage said, adding, "I wanted to have that kind of aura, you know, like the more enigmatic, you don't know too much. That's why I'm not on social media. That's the thinking, anyway. I don't know. We'll see what happens if I do [Spider-Man Noir], and they put me in black-and-white. We'll see if we can get some of that flavor." Cage also told The New Yorker about his apprehensions for television:

"I don't want to take too many unnecessary physical risks. But television is terrifying because you have only so much time to get the libretto in your body, and you have to keep going, keep going, keep shooting. And I thought, 'That's challenging. I'm afraid of it. I've never prepared like that before.'"

Cage Will Portray the Black-and-White Version of Spider-Man

Cage's version of Spider-Man, first seen in the aforementioned Into the Spider-Verse, comes from an alternate universe that pays homage to the noir style of filmmaking popularized in the 1940s. The character first appeared as part of Marvel's Noir comic book series in 2009 and has been a popular addition to the Spider-Man universe. When Cage voiced the character in Into the Spider-Verse, the black-and-white, fedora-donning Noir Spider-Man came from Earth-90214 and was joined by other Spider-Men whose universes collided with Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore).

Very few details are known about the upcoming show. However, a logline from Amazon states that it will follow an "aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero." The show was created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot, who will co-showrun and executive produce. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Into the Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will executive produce for their Lord Miller Productions banner via an overall deal at Sony. Additional executive producers include Amy Pascal for Pascal Pictures and Harry Bradbeer, who will also direct the first two episodes.

No release window has been announced for Noir, but the show will debut on MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. Into the Spider-Verse is streaming now on Prime Video.

