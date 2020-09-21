Bad News: ‘Spider-Man’ PS5 Remaster Won’t Carry Over PS4 Saves

Marvel’s Spider-Man, originally released for the PlayStation 4 in 2018 by Insomniac Games, was an unabashed triumph, a keen and fleet way to inhabit Peter Parker, swing around New York City, bash the utter hell out of some goons, and take some slick selfies while you’re at it. The fact that the PS5 is launching with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a self-contained title that’s not quite a full-on sequel but still looks great, is wonderful news; the fact that the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is coming with a remastered version of the original for PS5 is even better. Er, unless you’re an OG PS4 player hoping to transfer all your stats, costumes, and save data…

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered will boast lots of goodies in its next-gen re-take on the game. As the PlayStation blog states:

“The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.”

This all sounds great, right? But, like, what if PS4 players wanna carry over their save slots into the new version, picking up from the middle of the story, or keeping their trophies so they can just add the new ones to re-platinum? Unfortunately, these players are out of luck. According to an official Insomniac Games tweet answering this fan query, “Saves won’t transfer from the original game to the Remaster,” straight up. For folks who haven’t played the original and are excited to start from scratch, well, the PS5 looks to be the best way to do it. For those who have played it… well, this slap in the face isn’t quite on the level of Uncle Ben dying, but it’s up there.

